A Legoland theme park will come up in Beijing

In September 2021, Beijing became home to the Universal Beijing Resort.

The anticipated Legoland theme park figures among the nine new priority projects of culture and tourism for this year, according to a notice published on the website of the Beijing Municipal Commission of Development and Reform.

The joint venture project will be located in Fangshan district's Changyang town. An urban development subsidiary of Orient Group and UK-based Merlin Entertainments will own the project, the notice stated.

To be spread over 304,000 square meters, the Beijing Legoland theme park would consist of the Legoland resort, a themed hotel, a business street, a parking lot and more, according to a report in Beijing News.

According to John Jakobsen, chief operating officer of Legoland Resorts Group at Merlin Entertainments, there are currently three Legoland resorts in the process of construction in China, and Merlin Entertainments is exploring more opportunities for more Legoland projects.