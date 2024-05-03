China did not order Cambodia to build Funan Techo Canal

Vietnam has expressed some concerns about the project, suggesting it may have an environmental impact, while some critics have linked the project to geopolitical issues, such as China’s alleged expansionism.

While presenting the canal project to journalists on the morning of May 3, Chanthol explained that a Chinese company will invest in its construction, and that a groundbreaking ceremony is planned for December or early next year.

“The feasibility study lasted for 26 months. It didn’t just pop into our minds after a good night’s sleep, or at the orders of China. I can tell you that no Chinese officials had any advance notice of our plans. It was former Prime Minister Hun Sen who instructed us to study the project,” he told reporters.

“So do not suggest that someone ordered us to carry it out. No one instructed us besides Hun Sen, who told us to work with the Ministry of Water Resources and Meteorology, not with foreigners,” he added.