Pichit stays silent amid probe into his eligibility to be a minister

Pichit arrived late on Friday afternoon at Government House, where he was approached by reporters.

The new minister said smilingly that he did not want to speak about any issue.

When asked whether he was worried about current petitions to investigate if he was qualified for the post, he said: “I feel weightless.”

The appointment ignited controversy as Pichit had earlier served six months in prison over an attempt to bribe Supreme Court judges with 2 million baht in cash in the Ratchadaphisek land case against former PM Thaksin Shinawatra in 2008.

Pichit’s practising certificate as a lawyer was subsequently revoked for five years.

Former Democrat Party MP Watchara Petchthong earlier handed a petition to the Office of the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC), urging it to decide if Srettha had committed a breach of ethics by his decision to appoint Pichit.

The NACC said it was looking into the matter.