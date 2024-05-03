Paetongtarn confident Pheu Thai will earn full marks for tackling problems

“Over the past 10 months, we have put more effort in analysing and understanding to solve the difficult and complex problems so that the country could move forward in all directions,” Paetongtarn said at Pheu Thai’s headquarters in Bangkok.
“We are confident that we can do it and will achieve the full score of 10 before the next election,” she added.
The Pheu Thai chief also defended her party’s decision to form and lead a new coalition government 10 months ago to tackle the country’s many problems which she blamed on two coups in the last couple of decades.
“I can confirm that it was the right decision,” she said, pointing out that Thailand saw almost two decades wasted and multiple opportunities lost due to the coups.
Two prime ministers from the Shinawatra family were deposed in separate coups – first Thaksin in September 2006 and then his sister Yingluck in May 2014. The coup masters cited corruption as the main reason for overthrowing those governments.
Paetongtarn, 37, is the youngest daughter of Thaksin who is regarded as Pheu Thai’s patriarch. Many political observers are convinced that the ex-premier still retains his influence over the ruling party.
“Pheu Thai is the most experienced in running the country. Unless we lead a coalition government, it would be difficult to tackle the accumulated problems,” Paetongtarn said.
She specifically mentioned the issue of high interest rates, pointing a finger at the Bank of Thailand for “refusing to understand and cooperate” over the government’s call for a lower policy interest rate.
Pheu Thai, which came second in last year’s general election, withdrew from an alliance led by the winner Move Forward Party to form the current coalition government with political parties from the previous administration led by General Prayut Chan-o-cha, who staged the 2014 coup.
The Pheu Thai event on Friday was also attended by Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, Cabinet members from the party, executive members, MPs, and staff members.
As the party leader, Paetongtarn announced Pheu Thai’s vision for the country.
Among others, she said, the current administration under Srettha’s leadership would transform into a “digital government” that works faster with more transparency.
She said outdated laws would be replaced by new ones that would make Thailand a hub in such areas as aviation and finance.
Regarding security and foreign affairs, the Pheu Thai-led government would have good ties with all superpowers and offer the country as a venue for talks between conflicting sides.
“Pheu Thai is a coalition leader with high potential. We have good policies and capable ministers to bring a better future for Thailand. More importantly, we can push for policies that can be implemented, although our rivals are trying to discredit us and belittle our work,” Paetongtarn said.
She said that such policies as the universal healthcare programme – initiated by Pheu Thai’s predecessor Thai Rak Thai, which was founded by her father – had proved to be a success.
“We now have the power and responsibility to push the country forward. Also, Pheu Thai is developing ceaselessly for Thailand’s future,” the party leader said.
At the event, she announced the soft launch of the PTP Academy to improve the potential of the party’s personnel and create its collaboration with outside organisations.
“We realise that serving the country is a thankless and endless job. You have to work with devotion and endlessly. But we are pleased to do it. It’s because we are a political party of change for the country’s prosperity,” Paetongtarn said.