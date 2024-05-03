Paetongtarn confident Pheu Thai will earn full marks for tackling problems

“Over the past 10 months, we have put more effort in analysing and understanding to solve the difficult and complex problems so that the country could move forward in all directions,” Paetongtarn said at Pheu Thai’s headquarters in Bangkok.

“We are confident that we can do it and will achieve the full score of 10 before the next election,” she added.

The Pheu Thai chief also defended her party’s decision to form and lead a new coalition government 10 months ago to tackle the country’s many problems which she blamed on two coups in the last couple of decades.

“I can confirm that it was the right decision,” she said, pointing out that Thailand saw almost two decades wasted and multiple opportunities lost due to the coups.

Two prime ministers from the Shinawatra family were deposed in separate coups – first Thaksin in September 2006 and then his sister Yingluck in May 2014. The coup masters cited corruption as the main reason for overthrowing those governments.

Paetongtarn, 37, is the youngest daughter of Thaksin who is regarded as Pheu Thai’s patriarch. Many political observers are convinced that the ex-premier still retains his influence over the ruling party.

“Pheu Thai is the most experienced in running the country. Unless we lead a coalition government, it would be difficult to tackle the accumulated problems,” Paetongtarn said.



