Paetongtarn will be a good leader as she has my DNA, says Thaksin

He made this remark in an 18-minute video clip played before Pheu Thai’s annual general meeting kicked off on Friday.

“She [Paetongtarn] is a combination of my and [ex-wife] Khunying Potjaman's DNA. She has got the strength, patience and quick decision-making abilities from her mother and an outgoing behaviour and ease in dealing with and understanding politics from me,” Thaksin said in the clip.

“I believe she will be a good leader. I’m not boasting, but since I could do it, so can my DNA.”

Thaksin established the Thai Rak Thai Party in 1998 and won by a landslide in 2001 and again by an overwhelming majority in 2005.

However, his government was ousted in a military coup in 2006 and

Thai Rak Thai dissolved in 2007 for alleged violation of election laws.