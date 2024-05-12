Heatstroke in first four months of year claimed 61 lives in Thailand

Earlier this month, the department had announced the deaths of 38 people from heatstroke, but the number only reported heatstroke deaths from February.

On Sunday, the department’s deputy director-general, Dr Apichart Wachiraphan, said his department had revised the figures after taking into account the death toll from January.

He said of the 61 people killed by heatstroke from January to the end of April, 33 were from northeastern provinces.