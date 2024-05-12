Heatstroke in first four months of year claimed 61 lives in Thailand

Earlier this month, the department had announced the deaths of 38 people from heatstroke, but the number only reported heatstroke deaths from February.
On Sunday, the department’s deputy director-general, Dr Apichart Wachiraphan, said his department had revised the figures after taking into account the death toll from January.
He said of the 61 people killed by heatstroke from January to the end of April, 33 were from northeastern provinces.
Apichart said most of the heatstroke victims were in the working age group and senior citizens, the majority of them workers and farmers.
He added that 62.1% of the heatstroke victims were regular drinkers, and 49.2% had comorbidities, while 27.6% had worked directly under the sun.
Apichart cautioned people about the symptoms of a heatstroke:
▪︎ Having high body temperature but the skin may feel dry or slightly moist.
▪︎ Heatstroke can cause flushed red skin, though this may be harder to see on people with darker skin tones.
▪︎ Rapid breathing and heart rate are signs that the victim’s body is trying to cool itself down.
▪︎ Feeling dizzy or lightheaded
▪︎ Confusion, agitation, slurred speech, irritability
▪︎ Loss of consciousness
Apichart said heatstroke could be avoided by following these tips:
▪︎ Avoid outdoor activities from 11am to 3pm
▪︎ Drink at least two or four glasses of water per hour
▪︎ Avoid drinking alcohol, tea or coffee or high-sugar drinks during the day
▪︎ Wear light and comfortable clothes
▪︎ Do not leave anyone, especially young children, in vehicles that are parked under sunlight without air-conditioning.