Most Thais prefer a gradual increase in daily minimum wage: NIDA Poll

The nationwide survey carried out by the National Institute of Development Administration (NIDA Poll) among 1,310 respondents at least 18 years old, from May 3 to 7, was announced on Sunday.
The Nida Poll conducted the survey after the government’s May Day announcement of implementing a 400-baht daily minimum wage nationwide from October 1 met with strong opposition from several business organisations, including the Thai Chamber of Commerce and the Federation of Thai Industries.
Asked for their opinion on the daily minimum wage:
- 44.5% of respondents said the daily minimum wage should be increased gradually based on provinces.
- 25.34% said the wage increase should be implemented nationwide immediately, and not wait until October 1.
- 16.41% disagreed with the 400-baht increase
- 13.05% said the same new increased wage should be given nationwide from October 1
- 0.7% had no comment.
Asked whether they were confident that the wage committee would support the government’s plan to push for a 400-baht rate nationwide on October 1:
- 40.23% said they were “rather not confident”
- 24.12% were “not confident at all”
- 20.84% were rather confident
- 10.23% were “very confident”
- 4.58% had no comment
Asked whether they thought the wage increase would offset the rising cost of living:
- 60.84% of respondents replied that new wage could not keep pace with rising food prices
- 23.97% said the new wage would be enough for the rising food prices
- 9.46% believed that the wage increase would not be the main reason for food prices and cost of living to rise
- 4.89% believed the new wage would not be relevant to rising cost of living
- 0.84% of respondents had no comment.