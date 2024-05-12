Most Thais prefer a gradual increase in daily minimum wage: NIDA Poll

Most Thais want the daily minimum wage to be raised gradually instead of being hiked straightaway to 400 baht nationwide from October 1 as promised by the government, an opinion survey has found.

The nationwide survey carried out by the National Institute of Development Administration (NIDA Poll) among 1,310 respondents at least 18 years old, from May 3 to 7, was announced on Sunday. 

The Nida Poll conducted the survey after the government’s May Day announcement of implementing a 400-baht daily minimum wage nationwide from October 1 met with strong opposition from several business organisations, including the Thai Chamber of Commerce and the Federation of Thai Industries.

Asked for their opinion on the daily minimum wage:

- 44.5% of respondents said the daily minimum wage should be increased gradually based on provinces.

- 25.34% said the wage increase should be implemented nationwide immediately, and not wait until October 1.

- 16.41% disagreed with the 400-baht increase

- 13.05% said the same new increased wage should be given nationwide from October 1

- 0.7% had no comment.

Asked whether they were confident that the wage committee would support the government’s plan to push for a 400-baht rate nationwide on October 1:

- 40.23% said they were “rather not confident”

- 24.12% were “not confident at all”

- 20.84% were rather confident

- 10.23% were “very confident”

- 4.58% had no comment

Asked whether they thought the wage increase would offset the rising cost of living:

- 60.84% of respondents replied that new wage could not keep pace with rising food prices

- 23.97% said the new wage would be enough for the rising food prices

- 9.46% believed that the wage increase would not be the main reason for food prices and cost of living to rise

- 4.89% believed the new wage would not be relevant to rising cost of living

- 0.84% of respondents had no comment.

 

