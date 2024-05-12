Most Thais prefer a gradual increase in daily minimum wage: NIDA Poll

Asked whether they were confident that the wage committee would support the government’s plan to push for a 400-baht rate nationwide on October 1:

- 40.23% said they were “rather not confident”

- 24.12% were “not confident at all”

- 20.84% were rather confident

- 10.23% were “very confident”

- 4.58% had no comment

Asked whether they thought the wage increase would offset the rising cost of living:

- 60.84% of respondents replied that new wage could not keep pace with rising food prices

- 23.97% said the new wage would be enough for the rising food prices

- 9.46% believed that the wage increase would not be the main reason for food prices and cost of living to rise

- 4.89% believed the new wage would not be relevant to rising cost of living

- 0.84% of respondents had no comment.