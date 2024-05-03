BOT policies an obstacle in government’s economic mission: Paetongtarn

She said if the monetary policy framed by the BOT refuses to understand and cooperate with the government, Thailand would never be able to lower the debt ceiling.

Paetongtarn said the government had started pouring funds into the economy as a lot of money had been sucked out of the system. It is one of the reasons why Thailand’s economic growth is lower than the average of ASEAN countries, she said.

By increasing the minimum wage to 400 baht per day, everyone will have to adjust for increase in productivity from employee wealth, she added.

She promised that Pheu Thai would push for economic expansion in every dimension. It's not just about increasing liquidity and increasing wages. New money will come from abroad as investment and create opportunities for all Thai people under the leadership of Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, she said.