Paetongtarn met with Cambodia’s acting National Assembly president
The leader of Thailand’s ruling Pheu Thai Party, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, also known as Ung Ing, is paying an official visit to the Kingdom. She met with Cambodia’s acting National Assembly president Cheam Yeap on the morning of March 18.
Paetongtarn was invited by former Prime Minister Hun Sen, president of the ruling Cambodian People’s Party, as he paid a call on Paetongtarn’s father Thaksin Shinawatra in Bangkok, on February 21.
During the meeting, Yeap noted that the visit would bring the relationship between the two ruling parties closer, while also strengthening relations between the parliaments of the two neighbouring countries, for the mutual benefit of both peoples.
Paetongtarn updated Yeap on the current situation in Thailand, which is currently governed by a Pheu Tahi-led coalition, which is preserving peace and improving the economy.
She believed that the neighbouring Kingdoms will maintain their peaceful relations, contributing to economic development, said an NA statement.
“Paetongtarn mentioned the long relations between the CPP and the Pheu Thai Party, noting that it must be nurtured into the future,” it added.
During the meeting, Yeap suggested that both countries should improve the efficiency of the tourism corridor to ease the flow of tourists crossing between the two countries, especially through the “Two Kingdoms, One Destination” initiative. Paetongtarn shared her support for Yeap’s suggestion, the NA reported.
Niem Chheng
The Phnom Penh Post
Asia News Network