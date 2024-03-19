Paetongtarn met with Cambodia’s acting National Assembly president

Paetongtarn was invited by former Prime Minister Hun Sen, president of the ruling Cambodian People’s Party, as he paid a call on Paetongtarn’s father Thaksin Shinawatra in Bangkok, on February 21.

During the meeting, Yeap noted that the visit would bring the relationship between the two ruling parties closer, while also strengthening relations between the parliaments of the two neighbouring countries, for the mutual benefit of both peoples.

Paetongtarn updated Yeap on the current situation in Thailand, which is currently governed by a Pheu Tahi-led coalition, which is preserving peace and improving the economy.