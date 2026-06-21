US-Iran talks begin as Hormuz closure claim strains fragile ceasefire

US and Iranian negotiators were due to begin peace talks in Switzerland on Sunday (June 21), even as Washington disputed Tehran’s claim that it had closed the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global oil and gas supplies.

Iranian state media said a high-level delegation had arrived in Switzerland, while US Vice President JD Vance left Washington for talks that Pakistan said would begin on Sunday.

The meetings are aimed at advancing an interim agreement brokered by Pakistan and signed on Wednesday by US President Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to end their almost four-month war.

The diplomatic push comes despite new tension over the Strait of Hormuz.

The US and Iran had agreed to a 60-day ceasefire while negotiations take place, but Tehran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said on Saturday that the strait had been shut.

US Central Command rejected that account, saying commercial shipping was still moving through the waterway.

The IRGC warned that ships would be at risk if they approached the strait, citing what it called Israeli “crimes” in Lebanon and accusing Washington of violating commitments to establish a ceasefire.

US Central Command said 55 merchant ships had transited the strait on Saturday, carrying more than 17 million barrels of oil to global markets, and added that US forces would ensure commercial traffic continued.

Trump wrote on social media on Saturday that no toll would be charged for passage through the strait during or after the 60-day ceasefire, unless the US imposed one if peace talks failed.

He left open the possibility of a US toll “for services rendered as the Guardian Angel to the countries of the Middle East” if a peace deal is not completed.