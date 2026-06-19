Grab Launches “S.A.F.E.+” Initiative in Support of Transport Ministry Direction

Chantsuda Thananitayaudom, Country Head of Grab Thailand, together with Siripong Angkasakulkiat, Deputy Minister of Transport, officially launched the “Grab S.A.F.E.+” initiative in support of the Ministry of Transport’s direction to enhance safety standards for app-based ride-hailing services in Thailand. The project focuses on four key pillars and aims to increase the number of drivers on the platform holding public driving licenses to 100,000 by the end of this year.
Grab Thailand has introduced the “Grab S.A.F.E.+” initiative to reinforce safety standards across Thailand’s ride-hailing industry through four key areas. These include promoting compliance with regulations set by the Department of Land Transport (DLT), with a target of 100,000 drivers obtaining public driving licenses by year-end; collaborating with insurance providers to offer affordable insurance solutions for ride-hailing drivers; continuously investing in safety technologies and innovations, including the expansion of Audio Protect feature to all nighttime rides; and piloting the installation of in-vehicle CCTV cameras for selected drivers to enhance confidence and peace of mind for both passengers and international visitors.
Chantsuda Thananitayaudom, Country Head of Grab Thailand, commented: “Grab’s ride-hailing service was first introduced in 2012 to address transportation safety concerns, one of the key challenges faced by consumers across the region. Over the past 13 years, Grab has continuously invested in and developed safety technologies while maintaining rigorous service standards. These efforts include driver screening and quality control systems, service quality and satisfaction rating systems, and enhanced channels for feedback and complaints, all designed to provide a safe and reliable experience for both passengers and drivers. As a result, Grab currently maintains a 99.9% safe-trip rate across the region, reflecting the effectiveness of our safety measures and continuous investment in driver and passenger protection.”
“The launch of the Grab S.A.F.E.+ initiative marks another significant milestone in advancing this commitment. We are ready to support the Ministry of Transport’s efforts to raise safety standards for app-based ride-hailing services in Thailand through close collaboration with government agencies, business partners, and drivers on our platform. Together, we aim to strengthen confidence among Thai passengers as well as international visitors who rely on ride-hailing services for their daily transportation needs.”
Under the Grab S.A.F.E.+ initiative, Grab will implement a range of activities to promote safety across four key pillars: