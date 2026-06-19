Grab Launches “S.A.F.E.+” Initiative in Support of Transport Ministry Direction

Chantsuda Thananitayaudom, Country Head of Grab Thailand, together with Siripong Angkasakulkiat, Deputy Minister of Transport, officially launched the “Grab S.A.F.E.+” initiative in support of the Ministry of Transport’s direction to enhance safety standards for app-based ride-hailing services in Thailand. The project focuses on four key pillars and aims to increase the number of drivers on the platform holding public driving licenses to 100,000 by the end of this year.

Grab Thailand has introduced the “Grab S.A.F.E.+” initiative to reinforce safety standards across Thailand’s ride-hailing industry through four key areas. These include promoting compliance with regulations set by the Department of Land Transport (DLT), with a target of 100,000 drivers obtaining public driving licenses by year-end; collaborating with insurance providers to offer affordable insurance solutions for ride-hailing drivers; continuously investing in safety technologies and innovations, including the expansion of Audio Protect feature to all nighttime rides; and piloting the installation of in-vehicle CCTV cameras for selected drivers to enhance confidence and peace of mind for both passengers and international visitors.