Grab Launches “S.A.F.E.+” Initiative in Support of Transport Ministry Direction

FRIDAY, JUNE 19, 2026
Grab Launches “S.A.F.E.+” Initiative in Support of Transport Ministry Direction

Strengthening Standards and Enhancing Safety in Ride-Hailing Services

Chantsuda Thananitayaudom, Country Head of Grab Thailand, together with Siripong Angkasakulkiat, Deputy Minister of Transport, officially launched the “Grab S.A.F.E.+” initiative in support of the Ministry of Transport’s direction to enhance safety standards for app-based ride-hailing services in Thailand. The project focuses on four key pillars and aims to increase the number of drivers on the platform holding public driving licenses to 100,000 by the end of this year.

Grab Launches “S.A.F.E.+” Initiative in Support of Transport Ministry Direction

Grab Thailand has introduced the “Grab S.A.F.E.+” initiative to reinforce safety standards across Thailand’s ride-hailing industry through four key areas. These include promoting compliance with regulations set by the Department of Land Transport (DLT), with a target of 100,000 drivers obtaining public driving licenses by year-end; collaborating with insurance providers to offer affordable insurance solutions for ride-hailing drivers; continuously investing in safety technologies and innovations, including the expansion of Audio Protect feature to all nighttime rides; and piloting the installation of in-vehicle CCTV cameras for selected drivers to enhance confidence and peace of mind for both passengers and international visitors.

Grab Launches “S.A.F.E.+” Initiative in Support of Transport Ministry Direction

Chantsuda Thananitayaudom, Country Head of Grab Thailand, commented: “Grab’s ride-hailing service was first introduced in 2012 to address transportation safety concerns, one of the key challenges faced by consumers across the region. Over the past 13 years, Grab has continuously invested in and developed safety technologies while maintaining rigorous service standards. These efforts include driver screening and quality control systems, service quality and satisfaction rating systems, and enhanced channels for feedback and complaints, all designed to provide a safe and reliable experience for both passengers and drivers. As a result, Grab currently maintains a 99.9% safe-trip rate across the region, reflecting the effectiveness of our safety measures and continuous investment in driver and passenger protection.” 

Grab Launches “S.A.F.E.+” Initiative in Support of Transport Ministry Direction

“The launch of the Grab S.A.F.E.+ initiative marks another significant milestone in advancing this commitment. We are ready to support the Ministry of Transport’s efforts to raise safety standards for app-based ride-hailing services in Thailand through close collaboration with government agencies, business partners, and drivers on our platform. Together, we aim to strengthen confidence among Thai passengers as well as international visitors who rely on ride-hailing services for their daily transportation needs.”

Grab Launches “S.A.F.E.+” Initiative in Support of Transport Ministry Direction

Under the Grab S.A.F.E.+ initiative, Grab will implement a range of activities to promote safety across four key pillars:

  • S: Standards Compliance >> Grab is committed to encouraging drivers on the platform to strictly comply with regulations set by the Department of Land Transport, particularly the requirement to obtain a public driving license-one of the key prerequisites for providing ride-hailing services. The company aims to increase the number of drivers holding public driving licenses to 100,000 by the end of this year. In addition, Grab will continue to maintain rigorous driver screening standards, including criminal background checks, while requiring all drivers to complete online safety training before they begin providing services.
  • A: Assurance >> Grab is partnering with leading insurers, including Dhipaya Insurance, to offer insurance products specifically designed for ride-hailing drivers at affordable rates. This will help drivers meet insurance requirements more conveniently. In addition, Grab continues to provide accident insurance coverage for both drivers and passengers, offering compensation of up to THB 100,000 for accident-related injuries and up to THB 200,000 in the event of fatality.
  • F: Features for Safety >> Grab continues to invest in and enhance its safety technologies, leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) to improve the accuracy and effectiveness of its safety systems. The platform currently offers a comprehensive suite of safety features, including driver facial verification (Biometric Verification), real-time trip sharing, an SOS emergency assistance button, alerts for unexpected prolonged stops or route deviations, and Audio Protect, an in-app audio recording feature designed to provide evidence in the event of an incident. This year, Grab plans to expand the automatic activation of Audio Protect for all nighttime trips to further strengthen passenger and driver safety.
  • E: Enhanced Protection >> In support of the Ministry of Transport’s efforts encouraging the installation of CCTV cameras in vehicles, Grab plans to increase camera adoption among drivers on its platform. The initiative will focus on high-performing drivers and drivers providing airport rides, with the goal of raising safety standards and setting a great example for the industry. Currently, Grab has been piloting the installation of KartaDashcams for selected drivers. Developed by Grab, the dashcam integrates AI-powered assessment capabilities and features an emergency assistance button that can transmit live footage and real-time location data directly to Grab’s safety team. The company plans to gradually scale up the initiative in the future to further enhance peace of mind for both passengers and drivers throughout every journey.

Grab Launches “S.A.F.E.+” Initiative in Support of Transport Ministry Direction

Grab Launches “S.A.F.E.+” Initiative in Support of Transport Ministry Direction

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