National shippers warn Thai exports face slower growth as risks mount

Thailand’s exporters are heading into a more uncertain second half of 2026, with growth expected to slow as global trade risks pile up across energy, logistics and major export markets.

The Thai National Shippers’ Council (TNSC) expects exports to expand by around 2-4% year on year in the second half of the year, while full-year growth could still reach 3-5% if global trade avoids any major new disruption.





Thanakorn Kasetsuwan, chairman of the TNSC, said Thai exports performed satisfactorily in the first half, helped by front-loaded orders from importers in several countries. Many buyers brought forward purchases to reduce exposure to possible changes in trade measures and import tariffs.

That support, however, is expected to fade in the second half. The council warned that the export growth rate could ease from the first six months as businesses face a more difficult external environment.

Although a peace agreement has been signed between the United States and Iran, uncertainty remains over final negotiations within 60 days, as well as the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. The council said these issues continue to pose risks to both the global economy and Thailand’s economy.