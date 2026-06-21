China’s pet-friendly boom opens new export window for Thai pet food makers

China’s pet economy set to top 1 trillion yuan

China’s pet market is becoming a key driver of the country’s consumer economy.

Citing data from iiMedia Research, the DITP said China’s pet economy was worth 592.8 billion yuan in 2023, up 20.1% from the previous year. The market is expected to continue expanding and reach 1.15 trillion yuan by 2028.

The growth is being supported by the expansion of the middle class, the ageing population, the rise of smaller households and the changing attitude of younger consumers, who increasingly view pets as companions rather than animals kept for practical purposes.

As a result, pet-related spending is shifting from basic necessities towards products that focus on quality of life, nutrition and animal health.

Premium pet food offers Thailand a key opening

Although China’s pet economy now covers a wide range of products and services, pet food remains one of the highest-value segments.

Chinese consumers are paying closer attention to pet food quality, with many treating it almost on a par with food for human consumption.

Demand is particularly strong for premium pet food, functional food and human-grade products that focus on health and nutrition. The DITP noted that pet food sales during the Double 11 shopping festival have become one of the fastest-growing categories on Chinese e-commerce platforms.

This signals a shift in market competition from price to quality, safety and product innovation — an area where Thai producers are well placed to compete.

Thai exporters hold raw material and production strengths

The growth of China’s pet economy represents an important opportunity for Thailand as a producer and exporter of pet food.

Thailand has advantages in high-quality raw materials, including tuna, chicken and seafood, as well as production standards recognised in major global markets.

Its expertise in wet pet food is also a major strength, allowing Thai producers to meet the needs of Chinese consumers who are increasingly focused on safety, quality and nutrition.

Thailand is also among the countries authorised to export pet food to China under the certification system of Chinese regulatory authorities, giving Thai operators a platform for long-term export expansion.

Imported pet food still appeals to urban Chinese consumers

Although China has many domestic pet food manufacturers, demand for imported pet food continues to grow.

Consumers in tier-one and tier-two cities, who have stronger purchasing power, often associate imported pet food with quality, safety and international production standards.

This creates opportunities for Thai businesses in premium pet food, supplements and pet healthcare products — all segments where Thailand has the potential to compete and create added value.

Thai brands urged to compete on quality, not price

Despite the size and potential of the Chinese market, competition is intensifying.

Thai exporters must pay close attention to Chinese regulations, factory and product registration, pet food safety standards, brand-building and consumer trust.

The DITP said digital platforms and communication with younger consumers will play an increasingly important role, as Chinese buyers now place strong emphasis on brand value, reliability and the overall product experience.

Pet food no longer a niche export

The Thai Trade Centre in Shanghai said the growth of China’s pet-friendly society and pet economy reflects a shift in consumer behaviour from keeping animals for practical purposes to caring for pets as family members.

This is driving steady demand for high-quality pet food and pet healthcare products.

With its strengths in raw materials, production standards and premium product development, Thailand should use the opportunity to add value to its agricultural and food products, the centre said.

Thai operators are being encouraged to study market access, trade facilitation, regulatory requirements and brand promotion in China to help position pet food as another high-potential export product.

The pet food market is no longer a niche segment, but is becoming a high-value consumer industry in which Thailand has a clear opportunity to compete and grow.

