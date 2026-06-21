Transport Ministry speeds Pay to Fly fix for fair Thai aviation hiring

Deputy Government Spokesperson Lalida Perisvivatana said on Saturday (June 20, 2026) that the government under Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul placed importance on developing the capabilities of Thai personnel and creating fairness in career opportunities, especially in the aviation industry, a key economic sector for the country.
The Ministry of Transport has recently accelerated efforts to monitor and find solutions to concerns over the charging of expenses in exchange for opportunities to take up flying work, or “Pay to Fly”, which is currently drawing public attention.
The deputy spokesperson said Deputy Transport Minister Phattrapong Phattraprasit had held talks with the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) to set a systematic approach to resolving the issue.
The matter was regarded as directly related to career opportunities for Thai pilots, as well as having a long-term impact on the image and standards of the country’s aviation industry.
CAAT has set up a committee to study the facts, gather information from all related sectors and consider solutions comprehensively, to produce policy proposals and appropriate measures that can be implemented in practice and are in line with international standards.
The deputy spokesperson added that the move was aimed at promoting a transparent and fair employment system and opening opportunities for Thai personnel to enter the pilot profession appropriately in line with their potential and abilities, while helping raise the standards of Thailand’s aviation industry so it can compete internationally.
“The government places importance on safeguarding work opportunities for Thai people, alongside developing the standards of the country’s aviation industry.
Solving this problem must be carried out carefully, based on information from all relevant parties, to strike a balance between promoting employment, fairness in the profession and maintaining aviation safety standards,” Lalida said.
The Ministry of Transport and CAAT will closely monitor the committee’s work.
Once conclusions are reached or there is progress on the issue, they will continue to report the results to the public and stakeholders to build confidence, transparency and fairness for personnel in the Thai aviation industry.