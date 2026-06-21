Transport Ministry speeds Pay to Fly fix for fair Thai aviation hiring

Deputy Government Spokesperson Lalida Perisvivatana said on Saturday (June 20, 2026) that the government under Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul placed importance on developing the capabilities of Thai personnel and creating fairness in career opportunities, especially in the aviation industry, a key economic sector for the country.

The Ministry of Transport has recently accelerated efforts to monitor and find solutions to concerns over the charging of expenses in exchange for opportunities to take up flying work, or “Pay to Fly”, which is currently drawing public attention.

The deputy spokesperson said Deputy Transport Minister Phattrapong Phattraprasit had held talks with the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) to set a systematic approach to resolving the issue.