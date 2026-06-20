Thai developers pull back as land allocation and construction permits plunge

Thailand’s residential property market is showing clearer signs of a supply slowdown, with developers holding back new projects despite an improvement in home transfers and housing loans at the start of 2026.

Data from the Real Estate Information Centre (REIC) showed that land allocation permits and residential construction permits fell sharply across the country in the first quarter, suggesting that developers are taking a more cautious approach as the economy remains fragile and consumer purchasing power has yet to recover fully.

Nationwide, the number of housing units receiving land allocation permits fell to 5,783 in the first quarter of 2026, down 45.7% from 10,652 units in the same period last year. The number of new projects also dropped from 97 to 63.

The slowdown was seen in every region. Bangkok and its surrounding provinces still accounted for the largest share of new permitted units, but the number fell 44.3% to 2,645. The Central region saw the steepest decline, down 59.5%, followed by the West at 49.1% and the South at 46.7%.