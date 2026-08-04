Five new safety standards prepare Thailand for automated cars

Automatic braking targets low-speed collisions

TIS 4654-2568 concerns Automated Braking during Low-Speed Manoeuvring (ABLS). The system is designed to prevent collisions or reduce their severity when a vehicle is travelling below 2.8 metres per second, equivalent to about 10 kilometres per hour.

It covers possible collisions with pedestrians, other vehicles and obstacles or structures such as walls and posts. Although many low-speed impacts occur while vehicles are reversing, the standard also covers collisions in other directions.

The system evaluates the position and movement of surrounding objects together with the vehicle’s motion and the driver’s actions. When it identifies a collision risk, it automatically applies the brakes. Testing equipment is based on the ISO 19206 series.

ABLS is limited to vehicles at SAE Levels 0-2, meaning drivers remain responsible for controlling or supervising the vehicle’s movement at all times. Evasive steering is not covered, and the standard applies only to light vehicles without trailers.

Safety framework covers low-speed automated services

Unlike standards governing systems installed directly in vehicles, TIS 4655 Part 2-2568 examines safety gaps in services using Low-Speed Automated Driving Systems (LSADS). These services can include automated shuttles operating in controlled or speed-restricted areas such as airports and business districts.

The standard expands on ISO/TS 5255-1 by identifying additional safety roles and considerations for LSADS operations. It also addresses how service applications function, including digital platforms through which passengers may access automated transport services.

Its scope is limited to services using LSADS installed in vehicles. Control systems operating within vehicles are excluded because they are covered separately.

Industry experts believe standards of this kind will greatly benefit operators planning to launch driverless shuttle services in controlled areas of Thailand in the future.

Evasive steering helps avoid predicted collisions

TIS 4656-2568 establishes requirements for Collision Evasive Lateral Manoeuvre Systems (CELM). These systems support drivers when braking alone may not be sufficient to avoid an object in the vehicle’s path.

When a collision is predicted, CELM can move the vehicle laterally by generating a yaw moment, causing it to change direction. The manoeuvre may be initiated entirely by the system or may assist a driver who has already begun steering away from the obstacle.

The standard focuses on fundamental control strategies, minimum operating requirements and testing procedures. Object-detection methods and environmental-perception technologies are outside its scope.

It applies to both light vehicles and heavy trucks, although vehicles fitted with trailers are excluded.

Partially automated parking completes the package

The final standard, TIS 4657-2568, covers Partially Automated Parking Systems (PAPS) for light vehicles, including passenger cars, pickup trucks, light commercial vehicles and sport utility vehicles.

It recognises two operating formats. In the first, the system remains under the supervision of a driver seated in the normal driving position. In the second, it is controlled by a remote driver located either inside or outside the vehicle, which must remain within the operator’s line of sight.

In addition to safety and performance requirements, the standard also covers the Human-Machine Interface (HMI) and how the vehicle communicates the system’s operating status.