Thai Embassy Expedites Repatriation of Travel Creator 'Hlun Solo' Following Death in Georgia

Diplomatic officials in Georgia move to return Bavorntat Pengsook’s body to Thailand as financial filings reveal the rapid rise of his media company.

Diplomatic officials dispatched from the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, Turkey—which oversees Thai diplomatic affairs in Georgia—have formally received the body of popular travel YouTuber Bavorntat Pengsook, known online as 'Hlun Solo', as they coordinate paperwork and flights to return him to Thailand.

Posting via Facebook, Bavorntat’s elder brother, who posts under the name Klose Mos, confirmed that forensic identification had been completed in Georgia and that necessary samples were retained for further post-mortem testing.

"His passport will be sent back alongside his body, while his other personal belongings are being held by Georgian authorities for investigation," his brother stated.

Once official clearance is completed, the family plans to perform additional post-mortem examinations at the Institute of Forensic Science in Thailand to ensure transparency before holding religious funeral rites.

His brother also expressed profound gratitude to Chulalongkorn University President Prof. Dr Wilert Puriwat, alongside Faculty of Political Science Dean Assoc. Prof. Dr Pakorn Siriprakob, after the university offered to host the opening night of the funeral ceremonies for its former student.