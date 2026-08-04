Thai army outlines position on Cambodian border displacement figures

Media reports concerning an End of Mission Statement by Tom Andrews, the United Nations Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Cambodia, emerged on July 4.

The statement followed his visit to Cambodia from July 20 to 31 and referred to Thailand in the context of the Thailand–Cambodia border situation.

Maj Gen Winthai Suvaree, spokesman for the Royal Thai Army, subsequently issued a clarification and emphasised what he described as the facts.

He maintained that Thailand had not started the conflict and accused Cambodia of continually causing conflict in various forms, particularly by using weapons and military force to violate Thai sovereignty, with wide-ranging effects on the lives and property of Thai people.

He said Thailand had therefore been compelled to respond in self-defence in accordance with international principles.

To avoid dangers arising from fighting along the border, people in both countries had to leave their homes for evacuation centres or temporary shelters.

On the figure of 650,000 displaced people, Winthai rejected what he described as Cambodia’s attempt to distort the facts.