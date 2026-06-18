Japanese panel proposes food tax cuts to fulfil campaign pledge

A fresh proposal to slash Japan’s food consumption tax to virtually zero per cent has been put forward in an effort to deliver on a key election pledge made by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

Itsunori Onodera, who chairs a suprapartisan working-level panel under the National Council on Social Security, unveiled the strategy, which seeks to temporarily lower the levy to one per cent for two years starting next April.

Onodera, who also leads the ruling Liberal Democratic Party’s Research Commission on the Tax System, explained that the revenue generated from this one per cent rate, amounting to approximately 600 billion yen annually, would be redistributed.

These funds are intended to serve as "fine-tuned" financial support specifically targeted at low- and middle-income households to help them cope with mounting inflationary pressures.