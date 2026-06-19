Inside Kazan summit: Thailand backs EAEU free trade push as Anutin meets Putin

Thailand has expressed strong support for closer economic integration between ASEAN and Eurasian partners during a high-level working lunch held at the International Conference Centre in Kazan, Russia. The session formed part of broader ASEAN–Eurasian engagement involving regional leaders, international organisations and business representatives.
Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul joined Russian President Vladimir Putin, ASEAN leaders, the ASEAN Secretariat, the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, the Eurasian Economic Commission representing the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), as well as business councils and chambers of commerce.
During the session, Thailand’s leader addressed “Integration Processes in the Eurasian Spaces”, stressing the need to strengthen inter-regional linkages across economies and societies.
He highlighted that future growth in the Eurasian region would depend on deeper connectivity, supported by stability and peace as the fundamental basis for sustainable integration.
Connectivity, he said, now goes beyond transport infrastructure to include supply chains, logistics networks, digital platforms, business ecosystems and people-to-people exchanges.
Thailand positioned itself as a strategic gateway between Southeast Asia and the wider Indo-Pacific, signalling readiness to play a greater role in connecting ASEAN with Eurasian partners.
He also expressed Thailand’s intention to move forward with negotiations on a Thailand–Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) Free Trade Agreement, aimed at expanding trade and investment while strengthening long-term economic cooperation under a more transparent and predictable business environment.
The Prime Minister concluded by reaffirming Thailand’s commitment to working with all partners to build a Eurasian region that is peaceful, interconnected and open to opportunity, with success measured by shared prosperity and stronger resilience across economies.
Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has described his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin as the “highlight” of his engagement at the Russia–ASEAN Summit in Kazan on Thursday.
Speaking on the sidelines of the summit, he said the discussion helped both sides address a number of pending issues while strengthening understanding between the two countries at a higher level.
He noted that the meeting was “very good” and added that both sides were able to create clearer mutual understanding through the dialogue.
The Prime Minister said Thailand and Russia trust one another and are looking forward to elevating relations further, both in diplomatic and economic dimensions.
He also said that Thailand and Russia are moving towards deeper engagement, with both sides expressing readiness to strengthen cooperation and build on existing understanding at a higher strategic level.