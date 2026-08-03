Thai Customs deploys K9s against transnational drug trafficking

The Customs Department has responded to the government’s policy of stepping up drug suppression and preventing transnational drug trafficking.

It has joined the Border Patrol Police Bureau, Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (AOT) and partner agencies to launch “Scent Enforcer”.

The operation uses K9 detection dogs to support the screening of passengers and baggage on international departures at Suvarnabhumi Airport.

Government steps up drug interception across all channels

Customs Department Director-General Phantong Loykulnanta explained that the department was acting in line with the government’s urgent policy, which places strong emphasis on drug prevention and suppression.

The department is therefore integrating its work with relevant agencies to monitor and intercept the import, export and transit of narcotics through all channels, including airports, border checkpoints and postal parcel systems nationwide, while stepping up law enforcement.

“Drug interception must be carried out in every dimension because Thailand has infrastructure and geographical advantages that connect it with the region. On the other hand, those advantages could also result in Thailand being used as a transit route by transnational criminal networks.”

The Customs chief noted that drugs continued to be smuggled by air passengers using varied concealment methods involving passengers’ bodies or baggage, as well as items carried on behalf of others. He added that the risks required more effective screening.