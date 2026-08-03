Thai Customs deploys K9s against transnational drug trafficking

The Customs Department has responded to the government’s policy of stepping up drug suppression and preventing transnational drug trafficking.
It has joined the Border Patrol Police Bureau, Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (AOT) and partner agencies to launch “Scent Enforcer”.
The operation uses K9 detection dogs to support the screening of passengers and baggage on international departures at Suvarnabhumi Airport.
Customs Department Director-General Phantong Loykulnanta explained that the department was acting in line with the government’s urgent policy, which places strong emphasis on drug prevention and suppression.
The department is therefore integrating its work with relevant agencies to monitor and intercept the import, export and transit of narcotics through all channels, including airports, border checkpoints and postal parcel systems nationwide, while stepping up law enforcement.
“Drug interception must be carried out in every dimension because Thailand has infrastructure and geographical advantages that connect it with the region. On the other hand, those advantages could also result in Thailand being used as a transit route by transnational criminal networks.”
The Customs chief noted that drugs continued to be smuggled by air passengers using varied concealment methods involving passengers’ bodies or baggage, as well as items carried on behalf of others. He added that the risks required more effective screening.
The problem affects not only public safety but also Thailand’s image and confidence in the country as a regional travel and transport hub.
Scent Enforcer deploys K9 units against outbound trafficking
The launch of “Scent Enforcer” follows a resolution by the Narcotics Control Board, chaired by the prime minister, at a meeting on Friday (July 3, 2026). The board approved integrated operations between AOT, the Customs Department and the Royal Thai Police to improve searches, surveillance and the interception of drugs being transported out of the country.
A key element is the use of K9 detection dogs to help screen and identify suspicious baggage, strengthening officers’ ability to find prohibited items, particularly drugs concealed in ways that are difficult to detect.
The operation brings together the Customs Department, the Border Patrol Police Bureau, the Airport Interdiction Task Force (AITF), the provincial police station serving Suvarnabhumi Airport and AOT to maximise the effectiveness of international drug interception.
The approach marks a shift from agencies carrying out their separate responsibilities towards integrating personnel, intelligence, equipment and specialist expertise.
“Scent Enforcer” is not intended solely to enhance operational capacity through detection dogs.
It is also intended to serve as a model for systematic cooperation among state agencies in responding to drug threats.
The central element is the combination of personnel, intelligence, technology and specialist expertise to detect and intercept drug smuggling from its point of origin.
The Customs Department affirmed that it would continue to protect Thai society and prevent transnational criminal organisations from using Thailand as a drug trafficking route.
It added that stronger inspection and security systems were also important to confidence in Thailand’s international transport network.
Pol Lt Gen Rungroj Thakoonpunyasiri, Commissioner of the Border Patrol Police Bureau, said the operation provided an important opportunity for agencies to work together, improve drug interception and raise Thailand’s preventive measures to international standards.
The bureau was ready to provide full support for the project, particularly by contributing knowledge, techniques and experience in the use of detection dogs.
The joint work would also allow officers from each agency to exchange information, techniques and experience, helping them respond more effectively to increasingly complex methods of drug smuggling.
Kittipong Kittikachorn, director of Suvarnabhumi Airport, said the airport, as the country’s main airport, was ready to fully support the work of security agencies to strengthen measures against the smuggling of prohibited items out of the kingdom, particularly drugs.
The addition of detection dogs under Scent Enforcer would improve the screening of passengers and baggage on international departures.
Suvarnabhumi Airport would support the operation by facilitating procedures, allocating space and coordinating with security units.
The operation must comply with international aviation security standards to build confidence among passengers, airlines and other stakeholders, while helping restore and strengthen Thailand’s international image.