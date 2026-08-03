AirAsia MOVE says Thai flight searches jump 86% ahead of Mother’s Day

Thai traveller behaviour is showing clearer signs of recovery despite pressure from travel costs, according to the latest data from AirAsia MOVE.

The platform said Thai travellers are actively planning ahead for the Mother’s Day long holiday, with searches covering both traditionally popular destinations and a wider range of secondary cities and new travel choices.



Travel interest rebounds despite cost pressure

AirAsia MOVE’s travel-interest analysis found that average daily flight searches from Thailand between July 7 and 16, 2026, rose by 86% compared with the daily average recorded between February 28 and June 30, 2026.

The earlier period was when the market was affected by prolonged geopolitical tensions through the end of the first half of the year.

MOVE said the increase in searches is an important early indicator, given that uncertainty since late February had placed pressure on travel costs and affected consumer confidence.

In early July, the Thai government also stepped up measures to monitor and manage domestic oil prices.

The rise in search activity suggests that Thai travellers still want to plan future trips, even though oil-price volatility and overall cost pressures remain. However, the platform noted that search activity may not yet have fully translated into confirmed bookings.