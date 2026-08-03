AirAsia MOVE says Thai flight searches jump 86% ahead of Mother’s Day

Thai traveller behaviour is showing clearer signs of recovery despite pressure from travel costs, according to the latest data from AirAsia MOVE.
The platform said Thai travellers are actively planning ahead for the Mother’s Day long holiday, with searches covering both traditionally popular destinations and a wider range of secondary cities and new travel choices.
AirAsia MOVE’s travel-interest analysis found that average daily flight searches from Thailand between July 7 and 16, 2026, rose by 86% compared with the daily average recorded between February 28 and June 30, 2026.
The earlier period was when the market was affected by prolonged geopolitical tensions through the end of the first half of the year.
MOVE said the increase in searches is an important early indicator, given that uncertainty since late February had placed pressure on travel costs and affected consumer confidence.
In early July, the Thai government also stepped up measures to monitor and manage domestic oil prices.
The rise in search activity suggests that Thai travellers still want to plan future trips, even though oil-price volatility and overall cost pressures remain. However, the platform noted that search activity may not yet have fully translated into confirmed bookings.
The National Mother’s Day holiday period from August 12 to 16, 2026, has become a key factor encouraging travellers to search for a wider range of destinations.
For domestic travel, destinations drawing strong interest as family-friendly and short-break locations include Chiang Mai, Phuket, Nan and Surat Thani.
Major seaside and tourism destinations such as Krabi, Chiang Rai and Hat Yai also continued to maintain strong popularity.
Secondary cities are playing a more prominent role, especially among travellers looking for beach escapes, nature, cultural experiences and alternatives to major tourist centres.
For international travel, Japan remains the most popular destination, with major cities including Tokyo, Osaka, Fukuoka and Sapporo among the most-searched locations.
Vietnam has also become a fast-rising option, particularly Da Nang and Nha Trang. Other overseas destinations attracting interest include China, Malaysia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Kazakhstan and the Maldives.
MOVE’s analysis found that Mother’s Day travel is no longer limited to traditional family groups.
Instead, it has become an activity connecting consumers across generations.
Among those searching for flights, travellers aged 30-39 formed the largest group, followed by those aged 50 and above, and travellers aged 40-49.
Travel formats have also become more diverse. In addition to solo travel and couple trips, group travel has increased compared with the previous year.
MOVE said this reflects consumers’ desire to reconnect with family members and friends through shared travel experiences. It also creates opportunities for tourism businesses to offer more programmes designed for group activities.
Chattan Kunjara Na Ayudhya, AirAsia MOVE’s country representative for Thailand, said early visibility of traveller interest helps operators and destinations communicate and offer travel experiences that better match target groups’ needs.