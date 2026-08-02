Thailand launches 10 hiking schools for responsible forest tourism

The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) has launched the “Khon Doen Pa School… A First Step into the Wilderness with Understanding” project (“Khon Doen Pa” means “forest hikers” in Thai) at Khao Yai National Park in Nakhon Ratchasima.

The initiative is intended to give visitors the knowledge, skills and appropriate attitudes needed before entering protected forest areas, while reducing accidents, waste and ecological impacts under the Leave No Trace principle, described as “leaving no burden on nature”.

Hiking and ecotourism have continued to grow in popularity in Thailand.

DNP figures from recent years show that more than 10 million people visit national parks each year.

Protected areas also face more than 1,000 tonnes of residual waste annually, as well as accidents and disturbances to ecosystems and wildlife habitats.

These problems largely arise because some visitors still lack proper hiking knowledge and skills.

The project reflects a shift in the DNP’s approach from addressing impacts after they occur to providing preventive education.

The opening ceremony was held on Friday (July 31, 2026), with Natural Resources and Environment Minister Suchart Chomklin presiding over the unveiling of the “Khon Doen Pa School” symbol and presenting “Khon Doen Pa” ecotourism learning classroom signs to national parks whose personnel had completed the hiking-instructor course.