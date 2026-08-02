Typhoon Dolphin may intensify rain while bypassing Thailand

Typhoon Dolphin is not forecast to enter Thailand directly, although its indirect influence could bring heavy to very heavy rain to parts of the country, particularly the North and upper Northeast, from August 7 to 9.

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) issued the clarification after information about Typhoon Dolphin circulated online. The storm remains far from Thailand in the Pacific Ocean and is expected to move towards Japan and the Chinese coast rather than towards the kingdom.

However, the typhoon could indirectly strengthen the south-westerly monsoon prevailing over Thailand between August 7 and 9. Rainfall may increase in several areas, with heavy to very heavy downpours possible, particularly in the North and upper Northeast.

People in vulnerable areas have been advised to remain alert for flash floods, forest run-off and rivers overflowing their banks, the department stated.