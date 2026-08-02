Thailand lawsuit tests digital platform liability for scams

Why overseas parent companies were included

A central feature of the lawsuit is the decision to name overseas parent companies as defendants, rather than limiting the claim to entities operating locally in Thailand.

Nannaphatsorn Techapanyapipat, the lawyer handling the case, explained that locally registered companies had previously argued in similar cases that they were responsible only for marketing or coordination.

Such entities had maintained that they could not be held liable because they lacked the authority to set policies or control the platforms’ underlying systems.

The TCC therefore extended its claim to companies that it believes have direct authority over global policies, safety measures and system operations.

In Meta’s case, the council has named the US parent company and an entity in Ireland that acts as a contracting party and receives service payments from users in Thailand.

For LINE, the lawsuit includes both the parent company in Japan and the company operating in Thailand.

The court will therefore be asked to consider whether platform providers that control system-wide safety measures and earn revenue from Thai users have a duty to prevent harm.

It will also examine whether those providers should share responsibility when their services are allegedly used as channels for online crime.

All 17 defendants served before August 3 hearing

The TCC’s legal team confirmed that all 17 defendants in Thailand and overseas had received the required court documents. Completing the international service process marks an important procedural step because serving documents on companies outside Thailand can take considerable time.

The case is therefore ready to proceed to Monday’s hearing, when the court is expected to determine the next procedural stages, including deadlines for the defendants to submit their statements of defence and the identification of the issues in dispute.

The hearing will not determine liability or deliver a final judgment.

Nevertheless, the council regards it as a significant milestone because it will mark the beginning of judicial consideration of the responsibilities of global digital platform operators in a case of this nature.

Council seeks broader consumer-protection standard

The TCC maintains that its objective is not limited to recovering money for the consumers named in the lawsuit. It also hopes the case will help establish clearer consumer-protection standards for digital services in Thailand.

The council argues that platforms that earn revenue from users, collect data and exercise control over their systems should be required to verify advertisers and strengthen measures against fraudulent accounts and deceptive pages.

It also believes that platforms should establish effective compensation and assistance mechanisms for consumers who suffer losses.

According to the council, this approach reflects developments in the United Kingdom, Australia and the European Union, where laws and regulatory measures have increasingly imposed a “duty of care” on digital platforms.

Those measures seek to make operators more accountable for their handling of fraudulent advertising and unlawful online content.

Wider test of digital platform responsibility

The August 3 hearing is therefore more than a procedural stage in a civil compensation claim.

It will test how Thailand’s legal system approaches responsibility in an economy in which consumers increasingly depend on online platforms for communication, financial transactions, shopping and access to information.

The case raises the question of how far technology companies that design platform rules, control their systems and benefit financially from their operation should be responsible for harm caused through those services.

Its eventual outcome could affect not only the first group of consumers bringing the lawsuit but also the future regulation of digital platforms, consumer-protection standards and Thailand’s response to online crime.

Source: Bangkokbiznews