Thais Help Thais Plus records 86.4bn baht in two-month spending

The Thais Help Thais Plus 60/40 co-payment scheme recorded 86.44 billion baht in transactions during its first two full months, with more than 26 million people using the programme, according to government figures.

The programme was approved by the Cabinet on May 19 to ease household living costs and support purchasing power, with Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul’s administration continuing to monitor its implementation.

Under the scheme, the government covers 60% of eligible spending on food, drinks, goods and services, up to 200 baht per person per day and no more than 1,000 baht per person each month. The scheme will remain available until September 30.

Unused monthly allowances cannot be carried forward to the following month. Participants have therefore been advised to plan their use of the entitlement before each monthly allocation expires.