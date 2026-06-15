Anutin says 400bn-baht loan will not burden public as Thais Help Thais Plus joins delivery apps

Anutin insisted the loan would not be passed on to the public.

“I confirm that the interest and principal on these loans are not a burden on the people. The government will be fully responsible for repayment. We in the government have a duty to pay the interest and repay the loans ourselves. There will be no measures that increase people’s cost of living,” he said.

Delivery platforms brought into 60/40 scheme

Under the Thais Help Thais Plus (60/40) model, the government subsidises 60% of eligible spending while consumers pay the remaining 40%.

The food-delivery extension brings major platforms into the scheme, including Line Man, GrabFood, Robinhood and ShopeeFood, to make it easier for people to buy meals and for restaurants to reach more customers. Participating booths at the Government House event included Krungthai Bank’s AI “Nok Krasip”, Grab, Line Man, Robinhood and ShopeeFood.

The government said people can use their rights under the programme through the Paotang app from June 15 to September 30, between 6am and 9pm, with the delivery channel intended to improve access to state benefits while increasing income opportunities for small operators and local shops.

Scheme aims to lift small businesses

Anutin said the programme was part of the government’s wider strategy to stimulate the grassroots economy and help Thai entrepreneurs adopt new technology.

He said the government was working with state agencies and private-sector operators, especially delivery networks, to support spending, widen market access and help sellers use technology and AI to improve their businesses.

The prime minister said the co-payment model created a “win-win” outcome, allowing consumers to buy goods at lower prices while helping sellers increase their sales.

According to the government, participating entrepreneurs have seen sales rise by an average of five times during the scheme, while some products with strong standards and consumer appeal have recorded sales increases of nine to 10 times. Anutin said the government expected participating businesses to lift their income base by at least two times after the scheme ends, supported by new sales channels and technology adoption.

He said the government would continue promoting technology access, reskilling and upskilling for entrepreneurs so they could increase sales, expand their businesses and contribute to a stronger economy.