Anutin says 400bn-baht loan will not burden public as Thais Help Thais Plus joins delivery apps

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul sought to reassure the public on Monday that the government’s 400-billion-baht borrowing plan would not become a burden on households, saying the loans would be entirely baht-denominated, carry low interest costs and be repaid by the government without new measures that would raise people’s cost of living.
His remarks came as he presided over a Government House event promoting Thais Help Thais Plus (60/40) on food-delivery platforms, a move aimed at boosting grassroots spending, helping small businesses increase sales and making the subsidy scheme more accessible through digital channels. The event was held at the Santi Maitri Building, Government House, with representatives from the Finance Ministry, financial institutions and private-sector partners attending.
Anutin, who also serves as interior minister, said the government had received cooperation from the Finance Ministry, the Bank of Thailand and commercial banks in securing funding sources for the scheme.
Although the money would be borrowed under the emergency decree authorising the Finance Ministry to raise 400 billion baht, he said the borrowing would be entirely in baht, meaning there would be no foreign-exchange risk.
He added that the Finance Ministry had earlier estimated the interest rate would not exceed 3% per year, but high liquidity and large deposits in the financial system had enabled the government to secure funds at an average interest rate of only 1.2% per year.
Anutin insisted the loan would not be passed on to the public.
“I confirm that the interest and principal on these loans are not a burden on the people. The government will be fully responsible for repayment. We in the government have a duty to pay the interest and repay the loans ourselves. There will be no measures that increase people’s cost of living,” he said.
Under the Thais Help Thais Plus (60/40) model, the government subsidises 60% of eligible spending while consumers pay the remaining 40%.
The food-delivery extension brings major platforms into the scheme, including Line Man, GrabFood, Robinhood and ShopeeFood, to make it easier for people to buy meals and for restaurants to reach more customers. Participating booths at the Government House event included Krungthai Bank’s AI “Nok Krasip”, Grab, Line Man, Robinhood and ShopeeFood.
The government said people can use their rights under the programme through the Paotang app from June 15 to September 30, between 6am and 9pm, with the delivery channel intended to improve access to state benefits while increasing income opportunities for small operators and local shops.
Anutin said the programme was part of the government’s wider strategy to stimulate the grassroots economy and help Thai entrepreneurs adopt new technology.
He said the government was working with state agencies and private-sector operators, especially delivery networks, to support spending, widen market access and help sellers use technology and AI to improve their businesses.
The prime minister said the co-payment model created a “win-win” outcome, allowing consumers to buy goods at lower prices while helping sellers increase their sales.
According to the government, participating entrepreneurs have seen sales rise by an average of five times during the scheme, while some products with strong standards and consumer appeal have recorded sales increases of nine to 10 times. Anutin said the government expected participating businesses to lift their income base by at least two times after the scheme ends, supported by new sales channels and technology adoption.
He said the government would continue promoting technology access, reskilling and upskilling for entrepreneurs so they could increase sales, expand their businesses and contribute to a stronger economy.