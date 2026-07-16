Two Rangsit students rescued from call-centre ransom scam

Pluem’s mother recounted that her son had telephoned her on Sunday asking for 350,000 baht and claiming that he was excited about travelling overseas. She gathered the money and transferred it to him.

A further 100,000 baht was held in another account and could not be withdrawn, bringing the family’s total loss to 450,000 baht.

She video-called her son every day and repeatedly questioned him about the money. Her suspicions grew when members of the gang contacted her and claimed that additional expenses had to be paid while her son was overseas.

After checking the information, she discovered a fake Facebook profile impersonating a university lecturer. She immediately travelled to look for her son, but police informed her that he had already been rescued.

Ta, a pseudonym for a 23-year-old fourth-year student and a relative of Tae, explained that Tae’s parents had asked him to check the dormitory after they were unable to contact their son.

The parents had been told that Tae had been bound hand and foot and was being held for ransom. Ta obtained a key card from the dormitory staff and entered the room but found no one inside. He subsequently filed a police report at 5pm on Tuesday.

Ta added that Tae had telephoned his father on Sunday to borrow 50,000 baht. When Ta later visited Tae’s room, he found him speaking on the phone to another person.

Police subsequently located the two students and brought them to safety.