Two Rangsit students rescued from call-centre ransom scam

Pak Khlong Rangsit police rescued the students after a call-centre gang allegedly tricked them into isolating themselves and transferring 450,000 baht each as part of a staged ransom scheme.
Investigators also found that the telephone signal linked to the scammers was being used outside Thailand.
Pol Col Pattanachai Phomornphiboon, superintendent of Pak Khlong Rangsit Police Station, explained on Wednesday (July 15) that the gang had falsely informed the students that they had received scholarships to study overseas. The scammers sent forged documents purporting to be from the university to support their claims.
Pol Lt Col Siraphop Bualuang, deputy superintendent for investigation, described the case as a fabricated ransom scenario designed to deceive both the students and their families.
Officers reviewed CCTV footage and discovered that Tae, a pseudonym for one of the 19-year-old victims, had left his accommodation late the previous morning and travelled to a resort in Lak Hok subdistrict, Muang district, Pathum Thani. He later moved to another dormitory nearby.
Investigators traced Tae’s motorcycle to the second dormitory. Inside one of the rooms, they found him with Pluem, also a pseudonym, a 19-year-old second-year student at the same university.
Pluem’s ankles had been tied with a towel, while the call-centre gang remained connected through a video call and continued to monitor both students.
Officers identified themselves and safely brought the pair out of the room. Police warned parents and members of the public that genuine officers do not conduct investigations through video calls or instruct people to transfer money.
Pluem’s mother recounted that her son had telephoned her on Sunday asking for 350,000 baht and claiming that he was excited about travelling overseas. She gathered the money and transferred it to him.
A further 100,000 baht was held in another account and could not be withdrawn, bringing the family’s total loss to 450,000 baht.
She video-called her son every day and repeatedly questioned him about the money. Her suspicions grew when members of the gang contacted her and claimed that additional expenses had to be paid while her son was overseas.
After checking the information, she discovered a fake Facebook profile impersonating a university lecturer. She immediately travelled to look for her son, but police informed her that he had already been rescued.
Ta, a pseudonym for a 23-year-old fourth-year student and a relative of Tae, explained that Tae’s parents had asked him to check the dormitory after they were unable to contact their son.
The parents had been told that Tae had been bound hand and foot and was being held for ransom. Ta obtained a key card from the dormitory staff and entered the room but found no one inside. He subsequently filed a police report at 5pm on Tuesday.
Ta added that Tae had telephoned his father on Sunday to borrow 50,000 baht. When Ta later visited Tae’s room, he found him speaking on the phone to another person.
Police subsequently located the two students and brought them to safety.