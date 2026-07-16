World Bank approves US$200m for Thailand solar, efficiency and carbon markets

On July 13, 2026, the World Bank Group approved the US$200 million Low Carbon Cities and Carbon Market Development Project, or LCC, equivalent to about 6.7 billion baht, to support Thailand in establishing a platform that can be expanded and replicated nationwide.
The project combines financial innovation with carbon-market infrastructure and is intended to accelerate investment in energy efficiency and renewable energy across public-sector agencies throughout the country.
It is expected to serve as an important mechanism for developing smart cities, reducing operating costs, mobilising private-sector funding, creating employment opportunities and strengthening Thailand’s long-term energy security.
The LCC project has been designed to tackle one of the main obstacles commonly faced by public agencies: the lack of large upfront budgets for clean-energy investment.
Under the new mechanism, public organisations will be able to renovate buildings, install new equipment and upgrade assets to improve energy efficiency without having to shoulder the full investment cost in advance.
At the heart of the model is cooperation with private Energy Service Companies, or ESCOs, which will provide financing and carry out the energy improvements.
Participating public agencies will gradually repay the service costs from the savings generated over an agreed period.
The approach is expected not only to broaden clean-energy investment across the public sector, but also to attract private capital into Thailand’s clean-energy policy drive.
Melinda Good, World Bank division director for Thailand and Myanmar, explained that Thailand was moving beyond the traditional approach of implementing individual clean-energy projects.
Instead, the country is building an ecosystem capable of turning small, fragmented investments into a structured pipeline that can be financed and scaled nationwide.
The project will act as an intermediary connecting public agencies, financial institutions, private investors and carbon markets.
Bringing these sectors together is expected to make financing for energy-efficiency improvements easier to obtain, reduce public-sector energy costs and create sustainable new business opportunities for Thai entrepreneurs and investors.
Beyond its environmental benefits, the LCC project is also expected to become an important driver of employment in target industries.
It is projected to create at least 1,800 job-years over the course of the programme.
These opportunities will range from clean-energy system installation, operations and maintenance, and energy services to more highly skilled roles, including digital carbon monitoring and verification activities.
The World Bank also expects employment opportunities to expand significantly as the LCC operating model is replicated and extended to other parts of Thailand.
A key feature of the LCC project is the collaboration between financial institutions and national regulatory agencies.
The Export-Import Bank of Thailand, or EXIM Bank, will play a central role in allocating financing to qualified ESCOs, enabling them to undertake investments for participating public agencies.
During the initial phase, priority will be given to cooperation with the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration and the Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand.
Another important element will be the role of Krungthai Bank, which will aggregate carbon credits generated by smaller projects and connect them to carbon markets.
This process is expected to improve access to Thailand’s carbon market and create additional revenue from greenhouse-gas reductions.
The resulting income could then be channelled back into future investment.
The LCC project will focus on practical implementation in public areas that are widely accessible.
Its main activities will include installing rooftop solar-power systems and improving energy efficiency in public buildings, industrial estates, schools, healthcare facilities, district offices and public streetlighting systems.
The project has established the following clear and measurable targets:
By creating a standardised and replicable model, the LCC project is intended to serve as a bridge between Thailand’s national goals of carbon neutrality and net-zero greenhouse-gas emissions and tangible investment projects at local level.
The establishment of the project was driven by the leadership of the Public Debt Management Office and the Department of Climate Change and Environment.
They worked closely with a range of other key institutions, including the Bank of Thailand, the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Stock Exchange of Thailand, the Thailand Greenhouse Gas Management Organization, the Program Management Unit on Area Based Development, the Comptroller General’s Department and the Bureau of the Budget.
Support from these agencies has helped establish a strong foundation in regulation, finance and carbon-market infrastructure, all of which will be necessary for the platform to operate effectively.
Approval of the LCC project comes as Thailand prepares to host the IMF–World Bank Group Annual Meetings in Bangkok in October 2026.
The initiative has been presented as a flagship project reflecting the close cooperation between Thailand and the World Bank Group.
It brings together public investment, private-sector financing and carbon-market innovation within a single development model.
Thailand hopes the programme will not only benefit the domestic economy, but also serve as a model that other emerging economies can adapt as they pursue sustainable growth and strengthen their ability to respond to future climate-related challenges.
Source: Bangkokbiznews