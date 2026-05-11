Thailand Fast-Tracks Green Energy and Infrastructure to Lure Global Investors

The Thai government accelerates Direct PPA and infrastructure upgrades to secure its position as a resilient hub for high-tech and green industries.

The Thai government is significantly ramping up its national energy infrastructure and streamlining investment protocols to capitalise on a new wave of global digital and clean energy interest.

Government spokesperson Ratchada Thanadirek stated that despite the current volatility in the global economy, Thailand remains a "highly resilient" emerging market. She attributed this sustained investor confidence to the nation’s stable policy framework and robust international reserves.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, the administration is now pivoting to ensure the country’s physical and regulatory infrastructure is "future-proof."

The Board of Investment (BOI) has recently greenlit six major projects worth more than 958 billion THB. To ensure these commitments translate into ground-breaking activity quickly, the government has expanded its "Thailand FastPass" scheme.

