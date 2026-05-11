Clear your calendar and lock in the date! ‘Marketing Oops! Summit 2026’ + Canva + “The Discussion” Live Debate: AI vs Human on June 11

Canva takes the Thai stage for the first time — and not just with a keynote

One of the major signals this year is Canva’s decision to choose Marketing Oops! Summit as its first stage in Thailand. Canva has prepared two sessions of knowledge and experience design within the same event.

1. The Canva Generation (Main Stage)

This session reflects a paradigm shift in marketing, as Gen Z and AI redefine productivity and workflow across entire organisations — moving from “creative teams” to “the whole organisation can create”.

2. Creative at Scale: Watch AI Build a Campaign (Live Execution Theater)

From insight to real-time execution, Canva will stage a live demo showing how to build a campaign with AI, from ideation and asset creation through to deployment. This is a rare moment to see how “AI is shortening the marketing workflow from days to just minutes”.

Canva’s two sessions across two different stages are not merely a highlight. They reflect the idea that “the future of marketing is not about thinking or doing, but about connecting the two”.



“The Discussion” Live on Stage: When AI vs Human becomes every organisation’s question

Another highlight that sets this event apart is the decision to bring the popular programme “The Discussion” to the stage as a live debate under the topic “AI vs Human: A world where anyone can become skilled with AI — opportunity or the end of skill?”

This session will be entertainment that also serves as a core conversation for the entire industry. The debate will feature participants from the side that “uses AI deeply” and those who believe in “human judgement and experience”.

The issues raised will not be basic questions, but questions that organisations genuinely have to decide on. This is a session that does not offer a single answer, but pushes the audience to “go back and make their own decisions”.



A new experience that makes MOS different from before

Beyond the two main highlights, this year’s event has been designed around four key dimensions:

• Experience Theater (New Format): Live demos, real cases and deep dives. It is not about listening, but about “seeing the real thing”.

• AI LIVE Playground: A space to experiment with AI in real business contexts, from AI Commerce to AI Content and AI-driven CX.

• Physical AI (Exclusive Session): One of the major themes of CES 2026, exploring how AI is no longer confined to software, but embedded in the real world.

• MOS Black Night (First Time Ever): The event’s first after-party, a night where networking will not happen on a panel, but in “real conversations”, with a live performance by Krungthep Ratri, a Gen Z artist currently going viral on TikTok.



Last year’s success reinforces its role as an “industry hub”

In 2025, Marketing Oops! Summit welcomed more than 2,400 attendees, with 90+ speakers and 60+ brands, reflecting the event’s role as a “platform where leaders set the direction — not merely follow trends”.

Tickets now on sale

🎟 Early Bird: 1,999 baht (until May 31, 2026)

🎟 Regular price: 3,900 baht (until June 11, 2026)

📍 June 11, 2026, at QSNCC

🔥 Every ticket includes:

✔ Free access to Workshop: Claude Co-work❗️

✔ Free access to Workshop: AI Search for Brand

✔ Three-month replay access

🔥 Group Discount: Buy 5-9 tickets and receive 10% off | Buy 10 tickets or more and receive 15% off

🎟 Buy tickets at: https://bit.ly/MOSummit2026-EarlyBird

🎟 Buy corporate tickets here: https://marketingoops.com/marketingoopssummit2026/quotation/

🗒️ More details: https://marketingoops.com/marketingoopssummit2026/



Open for business partners

Marketing Oops! Summit 2026 is now open to partners and sponsors seeking to be part of a platform that connects with more than 2,000 business leaders, marketers and technology experts.

This event is not only about building visibility. It is a space where brands can turn “Intelligence” into “Strategic Advantage” and create a competitive edge in the real business world.