AssetWise leads Marketing Oops! Summit 2025 with \'Connected Reality\' focus

The summit has become widely recognised as Thailand’s foremost platform for marketing, business, technology, and creative innovation. Organised by MarketingOops!, the country’s premier business and marketing media outlet, the event reaffirmed its status as the premier gathering for marketing professionals across diverse sectors.
The summit was held under the ‘Connected Reality’ theme, highlighting the importance of connectivity, intelligence, and innovation as key dynamics in the modern business world.
The event consisted of four main stages, over 40 sessions, more than 90 speakers, six workshops, and over 60 brand booths in the exhibition zone. The content covered cross-border commerce, MarTech, AI, brand success, trends and consumer insights, and SME transformation.
An exceptional lineup of global and local speakers
The summit brought together an outstanding roster of speakers from both international and Thai brands—many of whom are rarely seen on public stages. Featured companies included Netflix, Pinterest, Grab Singapore, IBM Lab, Mercedes-Benz, Wonderfruit, Mr DIY, Technogym, Diageo, Plan B Media, Taobin, Piano&i, The Na Thailand, KTC, Salad Factory, Aprilpoolday, Karava, Harmenstone, and many others.
These thought leaders offered unique insights into successful strategies and real-world marketing executions.
Exhibition zone showcased the future of marketing technology
The exhibition zone served as a hub for marketing data solutions, featuring innovations across media, AdTech, MarTech, AI tools, CRM platforms, and data analytics. Attendees had the opportunity to explore solutions from leading companies including Braze, GrabAds, The Mall Group, Merkle, LINE, Amway, Thai AirAsia, Venio CRM, Getty Images, YouGov, ChocoCRM, FreakOut, PAM Real CDP, FCC, Xpeng, and many more.
AssetWise joins as title sponsor for the first time
This year marked a milestone as AssetWise, one of Thailand’s leading real estate developers, joined as the title sponsor of the event. Their involvement extended beyond sponsorship to include support for the venue, event atmosphere design, and the creation of interactive brand experiences for attendees.
Paneeta Malaivongs, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of AssetWise, stated:
“AssetWise is honoured to be the Title Sponsor of Marketing Oops! Summit 2025, which brings together creativity, technology, and business strategy on a powerful platform.”
“We believe that connections between people, brands, ideas, and shared experiences are the key to sustainable growth. This summit provides an ideal opportunity for AssetWise to connect with high-quality audiences and reinforce our identity as a lifestyle-focused, creative real estate brand.”
AssetWise also designed a booth under the ‘We Build Happiness’ theme, allowing attendees to engage with the brand through joyful, interactive experiences, reflecting its commitment to delivering happiness not only through housing but through every aspect of modern living.
Stage themes aligned with strategic growth
The summit’s four key stages were structured as follows:
Nathida Ratthanawut, Founder of MarketingOops.com, highlighted the summit’s ongoing mission:
“We are proud that the Marketing Oops! Summit has become a space where professionals who truly understand the market come together to drive real change. Every attendee leaves not only inspired but equipped with ideas they can put into practice right away.”
MarketingOops! reaffirmed its commitment to building this summit into a long-term hub for collaboration, innovation, and growth among marketers, brand leaders, and entrepreneurs across Thailand and the region. The Marketing Oops! Summit 2026 is set to return in June 2026.