AssetWise leads Marketing Oops! Summit 2025 with \'Connected Reality\' focus

AssetWise joins as title sponsor for the first time

This year marked a milestone as AssetWise, one of Thailand’s leading real estate developers, joined as the title sponsor of the event. Their involvement extended beyond sponsorship to include support for the venue, event atmosphere design, and the creation of interactive brand experiences for attendees.

Paneeta Malaivongs, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of AssetWise, stated:

“AssetWise is honoured to be the Title Sponsor of Marketing Oops! Summit 2025, which brings together creativity, technology, and business strategy on a powerful platform.”

“We believe that connections between people, brands, ideas, and shared experiences are the key to sustainable growth. This summit provides an ideal opportunity for AssetWise to connect with high-quality audiences and reinforce our identity as a lifestyle-focused, creative real estate brand.”

AssetWise also designed a booth under the ‘We Build Happiness’ theme, allowing attendees to engage with the brand through joyful, interactive experiences, reflecting its commitment to delivering happiness not only through housing but through every aspect of modern living.

Stage themes aligned with strategic growth

The summit’s four key stages were structured as follows:

Global Stage – Strategies for international expansion and regional market entry

Visionary Stage – Insights from top executives and visionary leaders

Growth Stage – Proven frameworks from brands and agencies

SME Power Up Stage – Tools and insights for small business marketing transformation

Nathida Ratthanawut, Founder of MarketingOops.com, highlighted the summit’s ongoing mission:

“We are proud that the Marketing Oops! Summit has become a space where professionals who truly understand the market come together to drive real change. Every attendee leaves not only inspired but equipped with ideas they can put into practice right away.”

MarketingOops! reaffirmed its commitment to building this summit into a long-term hub for collaboration, innovation, and growth among marketers, brand leaders, and entrepreneurs across Thailand and the region. The Marketing Oops! Summit 2026 is set to return in June 2026.