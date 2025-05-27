Malaysian PM praises significant Myanmar progress at ASEAN summit

Myanmar has been engulfed in turmoil since its military toppled the elected civilian government of Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi in 2021, sparking pro-democracy protests that escalated into a broader rebellion and conflict. The United Nations reports over 3.5 million people have been displaced.
According to Reuters, leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations were expected to discuss ways to revive ASEAN’s struggling peace process in Myanmar and build upon recent efforts by Anwar, who currently chairs the bloc, to bring opposing factions to the negotiating table.
Last month, Anwar held a private meeting in Bangkok with junta leader Min Aung Hlaing and conducted virtual talks with the shadow National Unity Government, describing Monday’s developments as “significant” but fragile.
"We have been able to move the needle forward in our efforts for the eventual resolution of the Myanmar crisis," he said while opening the summit in Kuala Lumpur.
"I wish to stress that throughout this process, quiet engagement has mattered. The steps may be small and the bridge may be fragile but as they say, in matters of peace, even a fragile bridge is better than a widening gulf."
The military junta plans to hold an election later this year, which critics widely condemn as a one-sided sham designed to maintain military control through proxies. ASEAN has yet to agree on a unified stance regarding the election.
ASEAN’s top diplomats held special meetings over the weekend, where Malaysian Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan emphasised the need for extensive negotiations and announced he would visit Myanmar next month.
The ministers also agreed to consider appointing a permanent ASEAN envoy for Myanmar, potentially with a three-year term, to avoid annual changes in the envoy position, Hasan added.
ASEAN leaders are set to meet Chinese Premier Li Qiang for an economic summit on Tuesday, alongside counterparts from Gulf states, amid global market volatility and slowing growth driven by US President Donald Trump’s tariff threats.
Six Southeast Asian nations targeted by Washington face steep tariffs ranging from 32% to 49% starting in July unless negotiations on reductions succeed.
Anwar revealed on Monday that he had written to Trump requesting a meeting to discuss tariffs between the US and ASEAN, a region with a combined GDP of US$3.8 trillion (124.32 trillion baht).
Ahead of the summit, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr stated ASEAN leaders would share responses to the tariffs, adding, "we must find a way to find consensus amongst the disparate situations that the different member states are operating under".
Marty Natalegawa, former Indonesian foreign minister, urged ASEAN to identify key priorities to guide each member’s talks with Washington.
"Otherwise, there could be a risk of a lose-lose cycle in our own region," he said.
Also on the agenda is progressing ASEAN’s protracted negotiations with Beijing on a code of conduct for the South China Sea, where tensions persist over Chinese coast guard activities in neighbouring countries’ exclusive economic zones. China maintains it is operating lawfully in what it regards as its waters.
The most intense clashes have been between China and the Philippines, with Marcos calling on Monday for urgency in finalising a legally binding code.
"This is to safeguard maritime rights, promote stability, and prevent miscalculations," he said.