Malaysian PM praises significant Myanmar progress at ASEAN summit

"We have been able to move the needle forward in our efforts for the eventual resolution of the Myanmar crisis," he said while opening the summit in Kuala Lumpur.

"I wish to stress that throughout this process, quiet engagement has mattered. The steps may be small and the bridge may be fragile but as they say, in matters of peace, even a fragile bridge is better than a widening gulf."

The military junta plans to hold an election later this year, which critics widely condemn as a one-sided sham designed to maintain military control through proxies. ASEAN has yet to agree on a unified stance regarding the election.

ASEAN’s top diplomats held special meetings over the weekend, where Malaysian Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan emphasised the need for extensive negotiations and announced he would visit Myanmar next month.

The ministers also agreed to consider appointing a permanent ASEAN envoy for Myanmar, potentially with a three-year term, to avoid annual changes in the envoy position, Hasan added.