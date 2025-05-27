Thailand signs Kuala Lumpur declaration to drive ASEAN vision 2045

At Conference Hall 3 of the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC) in Malaysia, ASEAN leaders formally signed the “Kuala Lumpur Declaration on ASEAN 2045: Our Shared Future.”

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who is chairing ASEAN this year, was the first to sign, followed by Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, the incoming ASEAN chair for next year.

The other member states signed in alphabetical order. The Thai Prime Minister signed sixth, immediately after Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.

Following the signing, the Malaysian Prime Minister handed the signed Kuala Lumpur declaration to the ASEAN secretary-general and posed for a group handshake in the traditional ASEAN way.