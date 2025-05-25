ASEAN+ economic ministers back WTO role to prevent trade wars

Economic ministers from the ASEAN bloc and four key dialogue partners have strongly reaffirmed their support for using the World Trade Organization (WTO) as the primary mechanism to resolve trade disputes, avoid retaliatory trade measures, and prevent trade wars, according to Thai Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan.

Pichai said the ASEAN+ Economic Ministers' Meeting, held via teleconference on Tuesday, underscored the importance of the WTO in maintaining fair and rules-based international trade.

ASEAN and 4 Partners Aim to Strengthen Multilateral Trade

The meeting involved the 10 ASEAN member states along with four key dialogue partners: China, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand.

A joint statement was issued during the meeting, affirming a shared commitment to promoting economic cooperation, supporting free and transparent multilateral trade, and using the WTO as a central platform for resolving trade conflicts.