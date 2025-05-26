Thai PM Calls for New ASEAN Strategy to Tackle US Tariffs

Thailand's Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has urged ASEAN leaders to urgently re-evaluate their strategies and bolster regional unity.

Speaking at the 46th ASEAN Summit on Monday, Paetongtarn highlighted the significant impact of recent US tariff impositions, warning they are reshaping global trade dynamics and challenging the bloc's economic outlook.

The Prime Minister addressed leaders from nine ASEAN nations at the summit, hosted by Malaysia under the theme "Inclusivity and Sustainability".

She stressed the meeting's critical timing, noting that global politics are shifting towards aggressive, self-serving policies and away from multilateral cooperation.

Paetongtarn emphasised that ASEAN must build integrated supply chain networks and deepen regional integration to navigate this volatile economic landscape.

She urged members to maximise existing Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) and explore new partnerships, while also strengthening Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

