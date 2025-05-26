Thai PM Calls for New ASEAN Strategy to Tackle US Tariffs

Thailand's Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has urged ASEAN leaders to urgently re-evaluate their strategies and bolster regional unity.
Speaking at the 46th ASEAN Summit on Monday, Paetongtarn highlighted the significant impact of recent US tariff impositions, warning they are reshaping global trade dynamics and challenging the bloc's economic outlook.
The Prime Minister addressed leaders from nine ASEAN nations at the summit, hosted by Malaysia under the theme "Inclusivity and Sustainability".
She stressed the meeting's critical timing, noting that global politics are shifting towards aggressive, self-serving policies and away from multilateral cooperation.
Paetongtarn emphasised that ASEAN must build integrated supply chain networks and deepen regional integration to navigate this volatile economic landscape.
She urged members to maximise existing Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) and explore new partnerships, while also strengthening Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).
Reaffirming Thailand's commitment to a transparent and fair multilateral trading system, she underscored the urgency of completing the Digital Economy Framework Agreement (DEFA) by 2025.
This, she stated, would unlock new growth and demonstrate ASEAN's proactive stance in the evolving global trade and investment environment.
Paetongtarn also advocated for a people-centred approach to improve citizens' quality of life and enhance human security across all dimensions, from health and food security to combating transnational crime and natural disasters.
She pushed for strengthening tourism, fostering cross-border infrastructure, and promoting shared cultural heritage. Looking to a sustainable future, the Prime Minister called for a "Green ASEAN".
As the bloc's coordinator for sustainable development, Thailand will lead efforts towards this goal, aligning with the "ASEAN Community Vision 2045," which prioritises green finance, climate change response, clean energy, and digital transformation.
Following the discussions, ASEAN leaders collectively endorsed nine key outcome documents, including declarations on the bloc's 2045 Vision and strategic plans for its political-security, economic, and socio-cultural communities.