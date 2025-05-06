Marketing Oops! Summit 2025 returns bigger than ever with new global & SME stages 

Under the theme "Connected Reality," the summit will explore the future of smart marketing across four dynamic stages, featuring 60+ exclusive speakers, 40+ sessions, 6 in-depth workshops, and a cutting-edge Exhibition Zone.

This year’s highlight is the launch of two new stages, expanding the total to four:

GLOBAL STAGE (New):

Focused on cross-border expansion strategies, localized marketing, and breaking into ASEAN and global markets. Features international speakers with real-world implementation experience.

VISIONARY STAGE:

Insights from CEOs, CMOs, and top marketers on consumer behavior, brand futures, and leadership roles.

GROWTH STAGE:

Proven strategies for sustainable growth using data, CRM, and performance marketing—backed by real brand case studies.

SME POWER STAGE (New):

Tailored for SME entrepreneurs looking for practical, scalable marketing solutions and actionable case studies.