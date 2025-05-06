Marketing Oops! Summit 2025 returns bigger than ever with new global & SME stages 

Under the theme "Connected Reality," the summit will explore the future of smart marketing across four dynamic stages, featuring 60+ exclusive speakers, 40+ sessions, 6 in-depth workshops, and a cutting-edge Exhibition Zone.
This year’s highlight is the launch of two new stages, expanding the total to four:
GLOBAL STAGE (New):
Focused on cross-border expansion strategies, localized marketing, and breaking into ASEAN and global markets. Features international speakers with real-world implementation experience.
VISIONARY STAGE:
Insights from CEOs, CMOs, and top marketers on consumer behavior, brand futures, and leadership roles.
GROWTH STAGE:
Proven strategies for sustainable growth using data, CRM, and performance marketing—backed by real brand case studies.
SME POWER STAGE (New):
Tailored for SME entrepreneurs looking for practical, scalable marketing solutions and actionable case studies.
The highlight of this year is the invitation of international speakers who will fly in to share real-world experiences under the theme “Connected Reality.” This isn't just about abstract trends—it’s about actual, proven stories that have already happened, providing Thai marketers and expats working in Thailand with up-to-date insights they can apply right away.
Confirmed speakers (first group highlights):
More than 60 line-up speakers to be revealed soon!
Other features include:
Marketing Oops! Summit isn’t just about future trends—it delivers real-world insights from industry practitioners both local and global. The goal: equip Thai marketers and expats working in Thailand with practical tools they can implement immediately.
“Every year, this summit earns the time and attention of marketers, brand owners, and agencies at all levels because they believe it’s a true source of knowledge that can genuinely help grow their businesses. That’s why we recommend buying tickets now through May 15, as it’s the best price window to attend,” said Nathida Ratthanawut, Founder of MarketingOops.com and organizer of the Marketing Oops! Summit.
Tickets & pricing:
Get tickets at: https://bit.ly/BuyTicketMOSummit2025
More info: https://marketingoops.com/marketingoopssummit2025
Sponsorship: https://marketingoops.com/marketingoopssummit2025/sponsor/