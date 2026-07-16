Marks & Spencer ends 31-year retail run in Thailand

Marks & Spencer has ended all retail sales in Thailand, bringing its 31-year presence in the country to a close.

The British retailer confirmed that both its physical stores and online operations officially ceased trading on June 30, 2026.

In a message posted on its official social-media account, M&S Thailand thanked customers for their “love, support and trust” over the years.

The company added that it hoped to have an opportunity to serve Thai customers again in the future, suggesting that a possible return had not been ruled out. No reason for the withdrawal was provided in the announcement.

Marks & Spencer entered the Thai market in 1995 and developed a following for its British clothing, beauty products, confectionery, food items and homeware. Contemporary reporting from 2013 also recorded the retailer’s arrival in Thailand in 1995.

Founded in Britain in 1884, the company sells womenswear, menswear, beauty products, food and household goods. Its Thai operations had remained in the market for more than three decades before the latest closure.