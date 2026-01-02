Commerce Ministry urges Thai retailers to shift to omnichannel

Thailand’s Commerce Ministry has warned the retail sector is at a structural turning point, facing intense competition and a fragile economic backdrop, while urging operators to accelerate restructuring by using data and technology to link offline and online sales channels.





Poonpong Naiyanapakorn, director-general of the Department of Business Development (DBD), said the department has analysed the outlook for Thai retail and found the sector is under pressure from structural change amid a still-fragile economy. Growth has slowed, competition remains high and businesses must manage costs tightly. At the same time, opportunities remain from the recovery in tourism and from digital adjustment—particularly for retailers that can respond to consumer behaviour that increasingly prioritises value for money and convenience.

He said household income has been recovering gradually, especially among low- to middle-income groups, but high debt burdens and living costs mean consumers are more cautious, focusing on essential items and value. Foreign tourism remains a key driver supporting sales in some categories such as food, beverages and lifestyle products, particularly in major tourist destinations.