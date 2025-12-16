Supaluck Umpujh Wins PropertyGuru Icon 2025 Award, Trailblazing Female Leader Elevating Thailand’s Retail Industry onto the Global Stage

Presented as a single award at the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards, the honour celebrates individuals who have made exceptional contributions to urban development, communities, and the real estate industry. The award underscores Ms. Supaluck Umpujh influential role in elevating Thailand’s retail sector to international standards, while driving Bangkok’s emergence as one of Asia’s most prominent lifestyle landmarks.

The judging panel cited her visionary leadership and more than four decades of experience in redefining the future of Thai retail through innovative, large-scale developments that have delivered far-reaching impact across the economy, tourism, and quality of life. Her landmark projects include The Mall Lifestore, The Emporium, Siam Paragon, EM District, and the upcoming Bangkok Mall, currently under construction. These developments are widely recognised not merely as shopping centres, but as world-class destinations that have transformed lifestyle experiences in Thailand. The key reasons behind Ms. Supaluck Umpujh selection for the PropertyGuru Icon 2025 Award can be summarised as follows: