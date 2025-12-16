Supaluck Umpujh Wins PropertyGuru Icon 2025 Award, Trailblazing Female Leader Elevating Thailand’s Retail Industry onto the Global Stage

Presented as a single award at the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards, the honour celebrates individuals who have made exceptional contributions to urban development, communities, and the real estate industry. The award underscores Ms. Supaluck Umpujh influential role in elevating Thailand’s retail sector to international standards, while driving Bangkok’s emergence as one of Asia’s most prominent lifestyle landmarks.
The judging panel cited her visionary leadership and more than four decades of experience in redefining the future of Thai retail through innovative, large-scale developments that have delivered far-reaching impact across the economy, tourism, and quality of life. Her landmark projects include The Mall Lifestore, The Emporium, Siam Paragon, EM District, and the upcoming Bangkok Mall, currently under construction. These developments are widely recognised not merely as shopping centres, but as world-class destinations that have transformed lifestyle experiences in Thailand. The key reasons behind Ms. Supaluck Umpujh selection for the PropertyGuru Icon 2025 Award can be summarised as follows:
1) Creating Global Destinations That Transform Cities: Ms. Supaluck development strategy focuses on creating lifestyle destinations that position Bangkok as a magnet for global visitors. Projects under her leadership have evolved into major economic and cultural hubs, playing a pivotal role in national growth. This aligns closely with the PropertyGuru Icon Award’s core objective of recognising leaders who transform cities into influential regional and global destinations.
2) Commitment to Innovation and International Collaboration: As a driving force behind continuous innovation in Thai retail, Ms. Supaluck has championed new consumer experiences, progressive retail concepts, and partnerships with leading global brands. Her leadership has positioned Thailand as a key player on the international retail stage, reflecting the award’s emphasis on leaders who propel industries forward and create positive cross-border impact.
3) Inspirational Leadership for Future Generations: As a prominent female leader at the helm of a major organisation, Ms. Supaluck exemplifies vision, courage, and confidence in empowering teams. Her dynamic and determined leadership has inspired a new generation of entrepreneurs and developers across Asia, embodying the award’s mission to honour leaders who create lasting value for people and society.
The PropertyGuru Icon Award is the Publisher’s Choice distinction presented by the editors of Property Report by PropertyGuru. Reserved for one outstanding leader selected from more than 70 past Real Estate Personality of the Year honourees across 15 markets, the title recognises individuals whose contributions continue to influence the region’s built environment and communities. This award not only recognises Ms. Supaluck Umpujh personal achievements, but also highlights Thailand’s growing potential as a regional leader in lifestyle development and urban innovation. Her work has elevated Thailand’s retail industry to international recognition and reinforced Bangkok’s position as a city of strong economic and cultural influence.