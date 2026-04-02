Lace Up and Taste Thailand: The Trail Running Series That Feeds Body and Soul

From highland coffee in Chiang Mai to golden bananas in Phetchaburi, Thailand's newest trail running series turns a race bib into a passport for local discovery.
Forget finish-line medals as your only souvenir. Thailand's newest race calendar is offering runners something far more memorable — a live coffee roast at dawn, a silk weaving workshop mid-trail, and a plate of freshly made fruit scrub before the drive home.
There is a particular kind of travel that no resort swimming pool can replicate — the kind where you arrive somewhere slightly breathless, surrounded by strangers who have collectively decided that this hill, this forest path, this stretch of reservoir shoreline at six in the morning is exactly the right place to be.
Thailand's Tourism Authority is betting that this feeling, multiplied across five provinces and thousands of participants, is precisely what modern travellers are hungry for.
On Thursday, the TAT officially launched the "Amazing Thailand GI Tour & Trail Running 2026", a series of trail running events designed to take participants well beyond the standard tourist circuit and deep into the landscapes, larders, and living cultures of five Thai regions.
It is, in short, a running series that also happens to be one of the most inventive travel itineraries the country has offered in years.
Speaking at the launch, TAT governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool made clear that the series is designed to answer a shift in what today's travellers are actually looking for.
"Sports tourists are not simply looking for relaxation," she said. "They integrate sport, travel, and cultural learning."
The GI Tour, she argued, is the TAT's answer to that convergence — an experience that asks participants to move through a landscape, taste what it produces, and understand how it lives, all within a single weekend.
Five Races, Five Worlds
The series opens on the 2nd and 3rd of May in Chiang Mai, at the Huay Lan Reservoir in Sankamphaeng district — a backdrop of forested hills and mountain-cooled air that sets a high bar for everything that follows.
The headline GI product here is Thep Sadet arabica coffee, a highland variety prized for its delicate floral fragrance, and runners will encounter a live roasting and brewing demonstration on the trail itself.
The theme — loosely translated as "Strolling the Lanna Trail, Sipping Coffee, Gazing at Mountain Mist" — captures the spirit of an event that is as much immersive experience as athletic challenge.
The series moves east to Rayong on the 23rd and 24th of May, where the trails wind through the forested slopes of Khao Nang Yong in Ban Chang district.
Here, the spotlight falls on Rayong mangosteen — thin-skinned, sweet-tart, and considered among the finest in the country — and a GI Fruit Remix Workshop invites runners to make their own fruit salad from local produce mid-event.
That weekend also features the series' most festival-like highlight: a free concert by popular Thai band Potato, cultural performances, and over 50 local food and craft stalls converging on Rayong's provincial sports stadium on the Saturday evening. It is the kind of night that turns a race trip into a full weekend away.
Khon Kaen welcomes the series on the 30th and 31st of May, with trails tracing the shoreline of Ubolrat Dam. The northeastern province showcases Khao Mak Bai Tong — a gently fermented sticky rice delicacy wrapped in banana leaf — alongside a Silk and Khao Mak Cultural Experience station where participants can try their hand at weaving a silk keychain.
For those who have always associated the northeast primarily with spicy salads and long bus journeys, this leg quietly reframes Khon Kaen as a place of considerable artisanal depth.
Nakhon Si Thammarat takes over the 6th and 7th of June in the riverside community of Ban Wang Hon in Chawad district, where the trails cut through terrain that feels genuinely remote.
The GI product of choice here leans into wellness in an unexpected direction: a locally produced fruit-peel scrub, made from endemic fruits with skin-nourishing properties.
A Natural GI Fruit Scrub Experience station lets runners make a take-home scrub sachet — the sort of detail that turns a race into a story worth telling.
The series concludes in Phetchaburi on the 20th and 21st of June, with trails through Ban Thung Kham in Cha-am district.
The province's contribution to the GI showcase is the Phetchaburi Hom Thong banana — a longer, thinner-skinned variety with a pale cream flesh that is notably fragrant and mellow — and the closing event's Clay and Sweet Heritage Experience offers pottery workshops alongside demonstrations of the traditional Phetchaburi banana preserve, a confection so refined it borders on art.
The Practical Details
Registration is open now at race.thai.run/gitourandtrail and — in what may be the most pleasantly surprising detail of the entire series — costs just 250 baht per event.
That fee includes a race bib, a finisher's shirt, a commemorative medal, and a 250-baht voucher redeemable at GI product stalls within the event grounds, meaning that in effect, entry pays for itself in local shopping.
Three distances are available at each venue: 3km, 10km, and 20km, making the series genuinely accessible to casual joggers and seasoned trail runners alike.
For those with a competitive edge, the top five male and female finishers in both the 10km and 20km categories at each event will share in a prize pool of over one million baht across the series, with first-place finishers in each gender category also receiving covered travel and accommodation to encourage them to compete across multiple legs.
For runners who cannot make it to any of the five venues, a Virtual Run option allows participants to accumulate 77 kilometres of running anywhere in the country between mid-May and late June, with finisher shirts, medals, GI product sets, and free accommodation vouchers available as prizes.
It is a thoughtful extension that ensures the spirit of the series reaches well beyond those able to travel to each site.
GI products from all five provinces are also available through a dedicated Lazada storefront at lazada.co.th/thaigishop, meaning that even those who discover the series after the fact can bring a piece of each region home.
Why This One Feels Different
Trail running events are not new to Thailand, and TAT campaigns to promote regional tourism are a fixture of the annual calendar.
What makes this series worth paying attention to is the coherence of the experience it promises — the sense that someone has thought carefully about what it actually feels like to arrive in a province you have never visited, to push yourself physically through its landscape, and then to sit down with a cup of locally grown coffee or a plate of fruit you have just learned the name of, in a community that grew and made it.
Whether you are a runner logging serious kilometres or a traveller who simply wants an unusually good reason to visit Nakhon Si Thammarat on a June weekend, the Amazing Thailand GI Tour offers something increasingly rare in organised tourism: a genuine reason to be exactly where you are.
Registration is open at race.thai.run/gitourandtrail. Further information is available at thailandfestival.org and via Facebook: Thailand Festival or Line: @amazinggirun.