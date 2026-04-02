Lace Up and Taste Thailand: The Trail Running Series That Feeds Body and Soul



Khon Kaen welcomes the series on the 30th and 31st of May, with trails tracing the shoreline of Ubolrat Dam. The northeastern province showcases Khao Mak Bai Tong — a gently fermented sticky rice delicacy wrapped in banana leaf — alongside a Silk and Khao Mak Cultural Experience station where participants can try their hand at weaving a silk keychain.

For those who have always associated the northeast primarily with spicy salads and long bus journeys, this leg quietly reframes Khon Kaen as a place of considerable artisanal depth.

Nakhon Si Thammarat takes over the 6th and 7th of June in the riverside community of Ban Wang Hon in Chawad district, where the trails cut through terrain that feels genuinely remote.

The GI product of choice here leans into wellness in an unexpected direction: a locally produced fruit-peel scrub, made from endemic fruits with skin-nourishing properties.

A Natural GI Fruit Scrub Experience station lets runners make a take-home scrub sachet — the sort of detail that turns a race into a story worth telling.

The series concludes in Phetchaburi on the 20th and 21st of June, with trails through Ban Thung Kham in Cha-am district.

The province's contribution to the GI showcase is the Phetchaburi Hom Thong banana — a longer, thinner-skinned variety with a pale cream flesh that is notably fragrant and mellow — and the closing event's Clay and Sweet Heritage Experience offers pottery workshops alongside demonstrations of the traditional Phetchaburi banana preserve, a confection so refined it borders on art.

The Practical Details

Registration is open now at race.thai.run/gitourandtrail and — in what may be the most pleasantly surprising detail of the entire series — costs just 250 baht per event.

That fee includes a race bib, a finisher's shirt, a commemorative medal, and a 250-baht voucher redeemable at GI product stalls within the event grounds, meaning that in effect, entry pays for itself in local shopping.

Three distances are available at each venue: 3km, 10km, and 20km, making the series genuinely accessible to casual joggers and seasoned trail runners alike.

For those with a competitive edge, the top five male and female finishers in both the 10km and 20km categories at each event will share in a prize pool of over one million baht across the series, with first-place finishers in each gender category also receiving covered travel and accommodation to encourage them to compete across multiple legs.

For runners who cannot make it to any of the five venues, a Virtual Run option allows participants to accumulate 77 kilometres of running anywhere in the country between mid-May and late June, with finisher shirts, medals, GI product sets, and free accommodation vouchers available as prizes.

It is a thoughtful extension that ensures the spirit of the series reaches well beyond those able to travel to each site.

GI products from all five provinces are also available through a dedicated Lazada storefront at lazada.co.th/thaigishop, meaning that even those who discover the series after the fact can bring a piece of each region home.

Why This One Feels Different

Trail running events are not new to Thailand, and TAT campaigns to promote regional tourism are a fixture of the annual calendar.

What makes this series worth paying attention to is the coherence of the experience it promises — the sense that someone has thought carefully about what it actually feels like to arrive in a province you have never visited, to push yourself physically through its landscape, and then to sit down with a cup of locally grown coffee or a plate of fruit you have just learned the name of, in a community that grew and made it.

Whether you are a runner logging serious kilometres or a traveller who simply wants an unusually good reason to visit Nakhon Si Thammarat on a June weekend, the Amazing Thailand GI Tour offers something increasingly rare in organised tourism: a genuine reason to be exactly where you are.

Registration is open at race.thai.run/gitourandtrail. Further information is available at thailandfestival.org and via Facebook: Thailand Festival or Line: @amazinggirun.



