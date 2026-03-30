TAT backs short-haul, low-energy travel for sustainable tourism

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is reshaping its strategy to cope with the global energy crisis by moving ahead with a new tourism industry strategy and launching the “Heal Everywhere, Feel Good Every Trip” campaign under the “MOOD” concept, adjusting travel patterns to focus on short-haul, low-energy tourism.

At the same time, it is highlighting a “Celebrity Marketing” strategy to create appeal through influencers, linking experiences from the online world to promotional activities on the ground, while laying the foundation for sustainable tourism and spreading income to grass-roots economies nationwide.

Thapanee Kiatphaibool, Governor of the TAT, said the tourism industry is facing pressure from fluctuations in global energy prices, particularly the impact of tensions in the Middle East.

This has significantly raised travel costs for both air travel and the transport sector, and is beginning to affect travel behaviour.

There is a growing tendency for people to cut back on long-distance travel and control spending more carefully. For this reason, the TAT has launched the “Heal Everywhere, Feel Good Every Trip” campaign under the “Smile Thailand” project to drive the Thai tourism industry through easy, short-distance travel.