Millennials and Solo Travellers Driving Post-Pandemic Songkran Tourism Boom

New data reveals Gen Y and solo adventurers are the primary engines of Thailand’s 2026 festive travel market, with a shift towards premium digital services.

As Thailand prepares for the 2026 Songkran Festival (10–18 April), new industry data has identified a definitive shift in the country's travel landscape.

Analysis from AirAsia MOVE, a leading regional travel platform, reveals that Gen Y (Millennials) and Solo Travellers have emerged as the dual powerhouses driving the tourism sector’s recovery over the last three years.

The report, which examined travel patterns from 2024 to 2026, suggests that the "traditional family holiday" is being augmented—and in some cases superseded—by a younger, tech-savvy demographic that prioritises convenience and independence.

Gen Y: The Unchallenged Market Leader

For the third consecutive year, Millennials have retained their crown as the most significant spenders during the Thai New Year.

Market Dominance: In 2026, Gen Y seat bookings were nearly double those of Gen Z and Gen X combined.

Growth Trajectory: Following a nearly 30% surge in 2025, this demographic has maintained a steady preference for 3-to-5-day breaks.

Digital Habits: Unlike older cohorts, this group is "digital-first," typically securing their arrangements via mobile apps between 31 and 60 days in advance.



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