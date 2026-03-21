Tourism groups seek Bt14bn relief as oil crisis dents travel confidence

FETTA therefore called on the government to resolve fuel shortages at petrol stations as urgently as possible in order to restore confidence among the public and tourists before the impact spreads more widely.

Following the discussions, an integrated policy response was proposed, focusing on systemic solutions covering supply, costs and demand, while also rebuilding confidence in the short term and strengthening sustainability over the longer term.

The key measures proposed are as follows:

First, on energy management, FETTA called for dedicated oil quotas for the tourism sector, the establishment of special refuelling channels, and controls on refining costs during the crisis.

Second, to lower air travel costs, it proposed support for charter flights and a reduction in airport fees, with a budget of 1 billion baht over three quarters. The scheme would cover 1,000 flights per quarter, with support of 350,000 baht per flight.

Third, to stimulate the domestic market, FETTA proposed co-payment measures and travel incentives.

Under one proposal, the government would promote interprovincial travel through 1 million entitlements with a budget of 3 billion baht, under conditions designed to encourage tourist dispersal:

For 2 days and 1 night in 1 province, travellers would receive 1,000 baht.

For 3 days and 2 nights across 2 provinces, travellers would receive 2,000 baht.

For 4 days and 3 nights across 3 provinces, travellers would receive 3,000 baht.

Another proposal would promote group tourism in both the domestic and inbound markets in order to save energy, stimulate the economy and support public transport operators.

Under the “One Million Bus Trips Across Thailand” campaign, cross-regional itineraries would be designed with visits to local communities. Groups of 20 people or more travelling for 3 days and 2 nights would receive support of 10,000 baht per bus. The target is 1 million participants, with a total budget of 10 billion baht.

FETTA also referred to the Cabinet resolution of March 10, 2026, under which government agencies and state enterprises were instructed to hold meetings, seminars and study visits within the country. It urged them to use tour companies and bus services through relevant associations.

Fourth, FETTA proposed establishing a monitoring and surveillance system, along with overseas market promotion through a two-way marketing strategy and roadshows in key markets.

Fifth, it called for stronger confidence-building measures on safety, including the management of overstay cases and stricter tourist screening systems to monitor undesirable individuals.

Sixth, it proposed developing tourism-sector personnel by upgrading language and digital skills.

Seventh, it urged the government to introduce measures to control the prices of essential consumer goods, as these directly affect the cost base of tourism businesses and everyday living expenses.

To ensure effective implementation, FETTA also proposed setting up a joint operations centre involving the government, private sector and academics to integrate data and monitor the situation in real time.