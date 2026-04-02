China tax changes weigh on Thailand’s solar investment plans

Kasikorn Research Centre estimates that Thailand’s solar industry is facing mounting cost pressure after China scrapped value-added tax (VAT) export rebates for photovoltaic (PV) products, including solar panels, from April 1, 2026.

In addition, China has cut the tax rebate rate for battery products from 9% to 6% for the rest of 2026, before removing it entirely in 2027. This will raise export costs for Chinese manufacturers and is likely to push up prices in global markets.

Kasikorn Research Centre expects Thailand’s import prices for solar equipment to rise by 9–15% in 2026, directly affecting investment projects, particularly new projects and those still under development, through higher capital expenditure (CAPEX) and longer payback periods.