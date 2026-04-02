Trump’s speech: rising fuel prices pressure Thailand again | The Next Move EP6

Global energy expert Panurach Dumrongthai will share his analysis of Thailand’s energy strategies as the new cabinet faces an imminent oil crisis.

LH Fund’s Deputy President, Nasu Chumsom, will also discuss how equity and capital markets are moving amid the energy crisis, offering insights into individual financial planning.

The Next Move, where we connect markets, government policies, and regional insights to map out Thailand's next move.

The Nation’s business show, The Next Move, hosted by Franc Han Shih.