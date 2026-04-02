Trump’s speech: rising fuel prices pressure Thailand again | The Next Move EP6

THURSDAY, APRIL 02, 2026

Fuel prices in Thailand have risen again after the government eased its support for the Oil Fuel Fund. US President Donald Trump has vowed to end the war within weeks, but will it really end so soon?

Global energy expert Panurach Dumrongthai will share his analysis of Thailand’s energy strategies as the new cabinet faces an imminent oil crisis.

LH Fund’s Deputy President, Nasu Chumsom, will also discuss how equity and capital markets are moving amid the energy crisis, offering insights into individual financial planning. 

The Next Move, where we connect markets, government policies, and regional insights to map out Thailand's next move.

The Nation’s business show, The Next Move, hosted by Franc Han Shih.

 

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