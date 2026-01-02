Chadchart to decide on second Bangkok run after general election

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt said on Friday, January 2, that he has not yet decided whether he will run again in the next Bangkok gubernatorial election, adding that he wants to see how national politics looks after the 2026 general election.

Speaking at 7.50am at Lumpini Park, Chadchart said that if he does stand again, it would be in a personal capacity rather than under any political party banner. He said the next four years would be especially important because the world is changing rapidly, and any second-term bid would need a clear set of policies that can build on his administration’s work.

He said he is still weighing whether he has “good answers” for Bangkok residents for the next four years, and that he and his team are currently brainstorming to refine policies and direction.