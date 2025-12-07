Most Bangkok voters happy with Chadchart’s performance after three and a half years in office

For tackling cleanliness issues – rubbish, dust and wastewater – 40.80% said “quite good”, 32.60% “very good”, 19.25% “not very good”, 6.40% “not good at all”, and 0.95% “no opinion”.

For improving the appearance of roads, lanes and alleys, 40.85% said “quite good”, 32.20% “very good”, 18.45% “not very good”, 6.40% “not good at all”, and 2.10% “no opinion”.

Public safety, sports and tourism promotion

For crime prevention and enhancing safety of life and property – such as installing lighting, CCTV and security systems – 39.15% said “quite good”, 32.15% “very good”, 18.35% “not very good”, 6.90% “not good at all”, and 3.45% “no opinion”.

For supporting sports, 37.75% said “quite good”, 28.55% “very good”, 15.75% “not very good”, 11.85% “no opinion”, and 6.10% “not good at all”.

For promoting tourism in Bangkok, 39.50% said “quite good”, 28.00% “very good”, 16.55% “not very good”, 9.50% “no opinion”, and 6.45% “not good at all”.

Floods, public services and transport system

For tackling flood problems, 40.20% said “quite good”, 23.90% “very good”, 21.65% “not very good”, 10.80% “not good at all”, and 3.45% “no opinion”.

For improving services in Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) agencies, 40.25% said “quite good”, 21.95% “very good”, 18.80% “not very good”, 10.35% “not good at all”, and 8.65% “no opinion”.

For developing the public transport system, such as electric rail and boats, 40.10% said “quite good”, 21.80% “very good”, 17.15% “not very good”, 15.00% “no opinion”, and 5.95% “not good at all”.

Health, public assemblies and social order

For addressing health and public health issues, 38.60% said “quite good”, 22.60% “not very good”, 20.95% “very good”, 9.85% “no opinion”, and 8.00% “not good at all”.

For regulating public assemblies, 40.25% said “quite good”, 20.60% “very good”, 16.95% “no opinion”, 16.40% “not very good”, and 5.80% “not good at all”.

For regulating homeless people, vagrants and beggars, 38.80% said “quite good”, 23.65% “not very good”, 20.35% “very good”, 11.00% “not good at all”, and 6.20% “no opinion”.

Traffic, education, corruption and cost of living

For tackling traffic and congestion problems, 41.40% said “quite good”, 26.60% “not very good”, 16.95% “very good”, 11.25% “not good at all”, and 3.80% “no opinion”.

For developing education and addressing problems relating to children and young people, 37.50% said “quite good”, 20.60% “not very good”, 16.80% “no opinion”, 16.60% “very good”, and 8.50% “not good at all”.

For tackling corruption in BMA agencies, 25.05% said “quite good”, 23.50% “not very good”, 22.95% “not good at all”, 16.25% “no opinion”, and 12.25% “very good”.

For addressing cost-of-living and livelihood issues, 33.40% said “not very good”, 28.05% “quite good”, 20.20% “not good at all”, 9.95% “no opinion”, and 8.40% “very good”.

