Most Bangkok voters happy with Chadchart’s performance after three and a half years in office

Most Bangkok voters remain satisfied with Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt’s performance after three and a half years in office, according to an opinion survey by the National Institute of Development Administration (Nida Poll).
The survey was conducted among 2,000 respondents aged 18 and above across all 50 districts of Bangkok, representing eligible voters in the capital.
Despite Bangkok still grappling with chronic problems such as traffic congestion, flooding and high PM2.5 levels, 78.4% of respondents said they were satisfied with Chadchart’s performance as governor.
When asked how satisfied they were with his work after three and a half years in office, respondents replied as follows:
For expanding green spaces and public parks, 38.75% of respondents said the performance was “quite good”, followed by 37.20% “very good”, 14.15% “not very good”, 5.25% “not good at all”, and 4.65% “no opinion”.
For tackling cleanliness issues – rubbish, dust and wastewater – 40.80% said “quite good”, 32.60% “very good”, 19.25% “not very good”, 6.40% “not good at all”, and 0.95% “no opinion”.
For improving the appearance of roads, lanes and alleys, 40.85% said “quite good”, 32.20% “very good”, 18.45% “not very good”, 6.40% “not good at all”, and 2.10% “no opinion”.
For crime prevention and enhancing safety of life and property – such as installing lighting, CCTV and security systems – 39.15% said “quite good”, 32.15% “very good”, 18.35% “not very good”, 6.90% “not good at all”, and 3.45% “no opinion”.
For supporting sports, 37.75% said “quite good”, 28.55% “very good”, 15.75% “not very good”, 11.85% “no opinion”, and 6.10% “not good at all”.
For promoting tourism in Bangkok, 39.50% said “quite good”, 28.00% “very good”, 16.55% “not very good”, 9.50% “no opinion”, and 6.45% “not good at all”.
For tackling flood problems, 40.20% said “quite good”, 23.90% “very good”, 21.65% “not very good”, 10.80% “not good at all”, and 3.45% “no opinion”.
For improving services in Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) agencies, 40.25% said “quite good”, 21.95% “very good”, 18.80% “not very good”, 10.35% “not good at all”, and 8.65% “no opinion”.
For developing the public transport system, such as electric rail and boats, 40.10% said “quite good”, 21.80% “very good”, 17.15% “not very good”, 15.00% “no opinion”, and 5.95% “not good at all”.
For addressing health and public health issues, 38.60% said “quite good”, 22.60% “not very good”, 20.95% “very good”, 9.85% “no opinion”, and 8.00% “not good at all”.
For regulating public assemblies, 40.25% said “quite good”, 20.60% “very good”, 16.95% “no opinion”, 16.40% “not very good”, and 5.80% “not good at all”.
For regulating homeless people, vagrants and beggars, 38.80% said “quite good”, 23.65% “not very good”, 20.35% “very good”, 11.00% “not good at all”, and 6.20% “no opinion”.
For tackling traffic and congestion problems, 41.40% said “quite good”, 26.60% “not very good”, 16.95% “very good”, 11.25% “not good at all”, and 3.80% “no opinion”.
For developing education and addressing problems relating to children and young people, 37.50% said “quite good”, 20.60% “not very good”, 16.80% “no opinion”, 16.60% “very good”, and 8.50% “not good at all”.
For tackling corruption in BMA agencies, 25.05% said “quite good”, 23.50% “not very good”, 22.95% “not good at all”, 16.25% “no opinion”, and 12.25% “very good”.
For addressing cost-of-living and livelihood issues, 33.40% said “not very good”, 28.05% “quite good”, 20.20% “not good at all”, 9.95% “no opinion”, and 8.40% “very good”.