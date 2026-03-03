Drones hit US embassy in Riyadh, Saudi says; fire contained

In the early hours of today (March 3, 2026), foreign media reported a fire at the US embassy in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Reuters, citing two sources, said the fire broke out after an explosion.

Meanwhile, four witnesses told AFP they heard a loud blast and saw smoke rising over the diplomatic quarter, which hosts multiple embassies and residences for foreign diplomats in Riyadh.

Saudi Arabia’s Defence Ministry later confirmed on social media that the US embassy was attacked by two drones based on an initial assessment, causing a limited fire and minor damage to the building.

It said there were no reports of injuries because the building was empty at the time of the incident.

Separately, Reuters reported the US mission issued a “shelter in place” advisory for American citizens in Riyadh, Jeddah and Dhahran, advising them to avoid the embassy.

The incident comes amid rising tensions across the Middle East and growing concern that the conflict could widen further in the coming days.