Natthaphong seeks Korat votes to make People’s Party govt

People’s Party leader and prime ministerial candidate Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut campaigned in Nakhon Ratchasima on Tuesday, asking voters in Korat to support the party and its constituency candidates in order to help the People’s Party form the next government and push for change.
In Nakhon Ratchasima, Natthaphong joined campaigning activities with the party’s local candidates: Chat Suphatrawanich in Constituency 1, Piyachat Ruchiporwasin in Constituency 2, and Sutthisit Photthasak in Constituency 3.
He also thanked residents of Nakhon Ratchasima for their support in the 2023 election, when they voted for the former Move Forward Party and its constituency candidates to work in parliament.
Reporters said Natthaphong began his campaign activities at several markets in the city area, including Lak Mueang Market, Prapa Market, Hua Rot Fai Market, and Mai Mae Kim Heng Market in Mueang district.
During his interactions with the public, Natthaphong asked voters for the opportunity to support the People’s Party and its MP candidates on “both ballots”, so the party can form a people-led government, bring change to improve the country, and raise the quality of life for the public.
In the afternoon, he was expected to bring the People’s Party’s candidates across all 16 constituencies in Nakhon Ratchasima to pay respects at the Thao Suranari (Ya Mo) Monument, reporters said.