Natthaphong seeks Korat votes to make People’s Party govt

People’s Party leader and prime ministerial candidate Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut campaigned in Nakhon Ratchasima on Tuesday, asking voters in Korat to support the party and its constituency candidates in order to help the People’s Party form the next government and push for change.

In Nakhon Ratchasima, Natthaphong joined campaigning activities with the party’s local candidates: Chat Suphatrawanich in Constituency 1, Piyachat Ruchiporwasin in Constituency 2, and Sutthisit Photthasak in Constituency 3.

He also thanked residents of Nakhon Ratchasima for their support in the 2023 election, when they voted for the former Move Forward Party and its constituency candidates to work in parliament.